‘Norway congratulates the parties on having reached a peace agreement for Sudan, and thanks the AU and Ethiopia for their important contributions to the negotiations. This is a good start to an important process and a historic opportunity for Sudan to promote democracy and development,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

On 3 August 2019, Sudan’s ruling military council and the political opposition, represented by the Forces of Freedom and Change, signed a comprehensive agreement on establishing a transitional government for the next three years, until an election can take place in 2022. The agreement has two parts: a political declaration setting out general principles for the transitional government, and provisions concerning the political, legal and practical basis for implementing the power-sharing agreement reached in July. A transitional government is to be formed by the end of August. This political transformation has come about as a result of popular protests in large parts of the country. ‘It is important that the transitional government represents the entire Sudanese population and that it enables women and young people to participate more actively in Sudanese politics,’ said Ms Eriksen Søreide.

The agreement brings the people of Sudan hope for the future, and it paves the way for improved governance and much-needed economic reforms. These are major challenges that it will not be possible to address without international support and cooperation. ‘Norway will continue its efforts in support of the people of Sudan, and we intend to cooperate with the new authorities,’ Ms Eriksen Søreide said.



