8 Addiction Programs Saving Lives in Iowa

Community leaders recognized for their response to the opioid epidemic

/EIN News/ --

Des Moines, IA, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, is releasing the Iowa Innovations to Address Addiction, a spotlight on eight innovative programs transforming the response to addiction and saving-lives.





“Iowa lost 341 residents in 2017 to drug overdose and is responding by confronting challenges head-on,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, founder of Addiction Policy Forum. “Visionary innovators throughout Iowa are trying new approaches to address addiction, such as the Bridges of Iowa program and Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative, and their leaders are receiving the Innovation Now award."





Three hundred forty-one Iowa residents died in 2017 due to drug overdoses, but there is hope. Eight effective programs addressing addiction and the inspiring people behind them will be honored on August 6, 2019, in Des Moines Embassy Club from 12:00-2:00 pm. The keynote speaker is Dale Woolery, Director of the Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy.





Recognized programs include Alliance of Coalitions for Change, Bridges of Iowa, Community Resources United to Stop heroin (CRUSH) of Iowa, Eastern Iowa Heroin Initiative, Employee and Family Resources, Heart of Iowa, Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition, and Primary Health Care MAT Program.





“Addiction and overdose devastate far too many Iowa families, but there is also progress to report, as illustrated by the recent drop in drug overdose deaths in Iowa,” says Dale Woolery, Director of the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “While much work remains, Iowans are responding to address addiction through numerous proven and promising initiatives, including eight programs highlights in Addiction Policy Forum’s report.”





# # #

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

Kelsey Trotter Addiction Policy Forum 2244656992 ktrotter@addictionpolicy.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.