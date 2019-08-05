Craig Earns Top 10 Ranking for 30th Straight Year

U.S. News & World Report names Craig #8 rehabilitation hospital in America

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, Colo. , Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report has announced that Craig Hospital was ranked a top 10 rehabilitation hospital in the U.S. for the 30th consecutive year. Craig has ranked in the top 10 every year since the rankings began in 1990. The annual rankings are gathered through a survey of rehabilitation physicians from across the country, and Craig was designated #8 in the U.S. for rehabilitation.

“We’re honored that the nation’s physician community continues to recognize Craig for the outstanding care we provide every day to people who have sustained a spinal cord or brain injury,” said Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, president and CEO of Craig. “This recognition is a reflection of our team’s intentional and distinctive focus on our patients and their families, as well as our focus on research and patient outcomes.”

Craig Hospital’s individualized, comprehensive, and family-oriented approach to rehabilitation creates a caring culture of hope and possibilities. Craig offers highly specialized and experienced staff, state-of-the-art rehabilitation facilities and equipment, proven treatment methods, a large group of patients with similar injuries, and a positive and caring attitude that permeates the hospital.

The hospital’s patient outcomes continue to surpass nearly every national average. On average, Craig graduates make greater functional gains during their initial treatment, are discharged home at higher rates, return to work or school in greater numbers, are more functionally independent and require less attendant care, have fewer re-hospitalizations, have higher levels of community re-integration and satisfaction with life, and have higher earning power than their national peer group treated in other rehabilitation programs.

Founded in 1956, Craig Hospital is located in Englewood, Colo., and each year treats 2,500 people who have sustained a spinal cord injury and/or brain injury.

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned, 93-bed, private, not-for-profit hospital and research center that specializes in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Craig provides a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a top 10 rehabilitation center by U.S. News and World Report for 30 consecutive years. Craig received the NDNQI® award in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 for the highest quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility. Craig also received its 3rd recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2015. The 2015 recognition ensures Magnet designation until the year 2020. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by the Denver Post in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 and was ranked in the top 150 places to work in healthcare by Becker's Healthcare in 2014. For more information visit craighospital.org



