Wesco Aircraft Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Teleconference

/EIN News/ -- VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR), the world’s leading independent distributor and provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry, today announced plans to release its fiscal 2019 third quarter results after the close of market on Thursday, August 8, 2019.



Wesco Aircraft will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2019 third quarter results at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on the same day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-763-0010 (domestic) or 703-871-3797 (international) and entering passcode 5682307. The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast on Wesco Aircraft’s Investor Relations website ( http://ir.wescoair.com ).

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available shortly after the conference call concludes and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 5682307. The telephonic replay will be available until August 15, 2019.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft is the world’s leading independent distributor and provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The company’s services range from traditional distribution to the management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics and point-of-use inventory management. The company believes it offers one of the world’s broadest portfolios of aerospace products, including C-class hardware, chemicals and electronic components and comprised of more than 560,000 active SKUs.

To learn more about Wesco Aircraft, visit our website at http://www.wescoair.com . Follow Wesco Aircraft on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/wesco-aircraft-corp .

Contact Information

Jeff Misakian

Vice President, Investor Relations

661-362-6847

Jeff.Misakian@wescoair.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.