Zen Leaf Germantown, Medical Cannabis Dispensary Grand Opening August 9-10

Woman & minority owned & locally owned

Creating 10-15+ full time jobs for local residents

Broadest array of precision dosed CBD and THC formulations

Medical Cannabis Card Registration Drive

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings, LLC’s (Verano™) Zen Leaf ™ Germantown will host its Grand Opening and Medical Cannabis Card Registration Drive on Friday and Saturday, August 9th & 10th at 13007 Wisteria Drive, Germantown, in Germantown Plaza Shopping Center. The woman & minority-owned facility focuses on patient education and features a highly educated and qualified team for its patients.

“We are excited to serve the Germantown area as we’ve had a lot of interest from residents as we’ve been building out our store,” Ms. Parveen Mukunda, Zen Leaf Germantown owner, stated. “While there has been an intense media spotlight on breaking through the ‘grass ceiling’ for cannabis facility ownership for women and people of color, I’m proud to demonstrate that it is possible. We extend a special thank you to the county officials who worked with us on obtaining appropriate permits and the myriad of friends, family and business associates who helped make this possible. We invite them and all of our future patients to our Ribbon Cutting on August 6th and Grand Opening August 9th as we continue our journey together. I look forward to serving as a role model and mentor for my peers in the cannabis industry as we build a successful medical cannabis business in Germantown.”

Grand Opening Activities:

Tuesday 8/6 Ribbon Cutting

11am – 12p: Sneak preview tour for media only

12p: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony– Zen Leaf Germantown representatives will join with local officials, Chamber of Commerce Executives and VIPs in cutting the ribbon to officially open Zen Leaf Germantown for the first patient to make a purchase.

12:15p: Official first patient makes purchase

Friday 8/9 10 am – 8 pm, Saturday 8/10 10 am – 5 pm – Grand Opening

Cannabis Patient Registration Card Drive – Need help with the Cannabis Medical Card registration process or have questions about medical cannabis? Staff will be in the Education Booth in the Lobby to assist.

Door Prizes for all

Grand Opening Specials

Friday 4-7p and Saturday 10-2p – Food Truck with free snacks

Zen Leaf Germantown’s Clinical Director, Krissy Bernazani, is a registered pharmacist, and will be a unique, valuable resource for patients desiring detailed information on how cannabinoids work in the human body, which products are most appropriate for various conditions, and potential interactions with other medicines.

“We are working hard to provide education and create the best experience for patients as they use cannabis to relieve their symptoms,” Bernazani noted. “In addition to offering the widest array of highest quality, precision dosed, CBD and THC formulations across the entire spectrum of cannabis products, we will be hosting informational workshops on an ongoing basis that will address the basics of cannabis, resources and cannabis products for veterans, cooking with cannabis, use of concentrates and more.”

“Come ‘Find your Zen’ at our beautiful Zen-inspired facility and meet our friendly team of experts,” stated Mike Vahlsing, Zen Leaf Germantown General Manager. “We’ve brought in experienced cannabis gurus who have operated successful facilities across the country in some of the most highly regulated markets to train our team members in best practices so we can provide the best service possible. Our patient care advisors and product specialists will be available to share information about obtaining a medical cannabis card and new products and formulations now available via Zen Leaf Germantown. We look forward to answering everyone’s questions as part of our ongoing efforts to educate people about medical cannabis and its ability to positively impact health and wellness.”

Conveniently located off I-270 and Highway 118 in the Germantown Plaza Shopping Center, Zen Leaf Germantown has created 10-15 full time jobs for area residents with potential for more to be added. Zen Leaf Germantown’s product offerings will include including topicals; a broad array of extracts such as wax, budder, oils and shatter; tablets, troches, and chews; vapes, smokable products and accessories.

Stay tuned for more details on the Grand Opening and ongoing activities on zenleafdispensaries.com and via social media @zenleafdispensaries .

About Zen Leaf™ Germantown

Zen Leaf Germantown is a medical cannabis retail facility dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to effective, pure cannabis products and jobs for the community which it serves. Zen Leaf™ Germantown ensures an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled customer service and satisfaction for registered cannabis patients. Zen Leaf Germantown offers cannabis concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower and topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, from trusted premium producers. For more information visit: https://zenleafdispensaries.com/

CONTACTS

David Spreckman, David.spreckman@verano.holdings 847-347-2724

Tia Metropulos, tia.metropulos@verano.holdings 847-347-3372



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.