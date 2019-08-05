LGI Homes, Inc. Reports July 2019 Home Closings

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced 672 homes closed in July 2019, up from 538 home closings in July 2018, representing year-over-year growth of 24.9%. In addition, The Company ended the first seven months of 2019 with 3,844 home closings, a 6.9% increase over 3,597 home closings during the first seven months of 2018.



As of the end of July 2019, the Company had 101 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 32,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Caitlin Stiles, (281) 210-2619

InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com



