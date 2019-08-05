Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Increase in fully diluted book value per share of 3.2% and fully diluted net income per share of $0.42 for second quarter of 2019



Company to Hold Conference Call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Greenlight Re reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $37.4 million for the same period in 2018. The fully diluted net income per share for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.42, compared to a net loss per share of $1.01 for the same period in 2018.

Fully diluted adjusted book value per share was $13.58 as of June 30, 2019, compared to $17.38 per share as of June 30, 2018 and $13.16 as of March 31, 2019.

Management Commentary

Simon Burton, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, “We increased fully diluted book value per share by 3.2% in the quarter, with a positive contribution from underwriting and strong investment performance. Conditions are improving in multiple lines of business and our diversified underwriting platform is well-positioned to participate in the emerging opportunities.”

As announced on May 31st as a result of A.M. Best’s decision to revise the outlook of our financial strength rating of A- from “stable” to “negative”, the Company has partially de-risked its investment portfolio and commenced a strategic review led by its Board of Directors. The Board has engaged Credit Suisse to assist in the review, which is ongoing.

David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “We were pleased to see our investment portfolio perform well throughout the second quarter as Solasglas posted a positive return of 2.7%, net of all fees and expenses for the quarter and 9.1% for the first half of the year.”

Financial and Operating Highlights

Second Quarter 2019

Gross written premiums were $152.3 million, an increase from $142.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The most significant items comprising this $10.2 million increase were the addition of a new workers compensation program along with smaller new programs offsetting lower premiums from certain financial and auto accounts.



Net written premiums were $129.2 million, compared to $114.9 million reported in the prior-year period. Ceded premiums were $23.1 million compared to $27.2 million in the prior year period.



Net earned premiums were $120.4 million, a decrease from $128.8 million reported in the prior-year period.



Net underwriting income of $1.5 million, compared to net underwriting income of $5.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2018.



A composite ratio for the quarter of 96.1%, compared to 92.7% for the prior-year period. The combined ratio for the quarter was 98.8%, compared to 96.0% for the prior-year period.



Total net investment income of $18.8 million, compared to a net investment loss of $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Gross written premiums were $314.9 million, a decrease of 0.7% from $317.2 million reported in the prior-year period.





Net earned premiums were $245.8 million, a decrease of 10.5% from $274.7 million reported in the prior-year period.





A composite ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of 105.8%, compared to 94.5% for the prior-year period. The combined ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 108.3%, compared to 97.3% for the prior-year period.





Total net investment income of $51.1 million, compared to a net investment loss of $185.9 million reported in the prior-year period. Included in total net investment income is a gain $45.2 million on the Solasglas fund which reported a gain of 9.1% for the first six months of 2019.

Conference Call Details

Greenlight Re will hold a live conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call title is Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.

To participate in the Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at: U.S. toll free 1-888-336-7152 International 1-412-902-4178 Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN. Conference Call registration link: http://dpregister.com/10133285

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/glre190801.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 6, 2019 until 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 15, 2019. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), access code 10133285. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting the Company’s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Such measures, including fully diluted adjusted book value per share and net underwriting income (loss), are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes these measures allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying business. These measures are used to monitor our results and should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as provided by law.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Established in 2004, Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) is a NASDAQ listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance and other risk marketplaces. The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers by whom Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service offerings are demanded. With an emphasis on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re manages its assets according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that supports the goal of long-term growth in book value per share.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Adam Prior

The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9606

IR@greenlightre.ky

Public Relations/Media:

Mairi Mallon

Rein4ce

+44 (0)203 786 1160

mairi.mallon@rein4ce.co.uk





GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Investments Investment in related party investment fund $ 238,772 $ 235,612 Equity securities, trading, at fair value — 36,908 Other investments 15,761 11,408 Total investments 254,533 283,928 Cash and cash equivalents 14,934 18,215 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 745,908 685,016 Reinsurance balances receivable 287,739 300,251 Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable 40,787 43,705 Deferred acquisition costs 56,754 49,929 Unearned premiums ceded 25,724 24,981 Notes receivable 26,802 26,861 Other assets 2,622 2,559 Total assets $ 1,455,803 $ 1,435,445 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Due to related party investment fund $ — $ 9,642 Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 470,066 482,662 Unearned premium reserves 237,099 211,789 Reinsurance balances payable 136,472 139,218 Funds withheld 12,908 16,418 Other liabilities 6,163 5,067 Convertible senior notes payable 92,357 91,185 Total liabilities 955,065 955,981 Redeemable non-controlling interest in related party joint venture — 1,692 Equity Preferred share capital (par value $0.10; authorized, 50,000,000; none issued) — — Ordinary share capital (Class A: par value $0.10; authorized, 100,000,000; issued and outstanding, 30,538,447 (2018: 30,130,214): Class B: par value $0.10; authorized, 25,000,000; issued and outstanding, 6,254,715 (2018: 6,254,715)) 3,679 3,638 Additional paid-in capital 501,916 499,726 Retained earnings (deficit) (4,857 ) (26,077 ) Shareholders’ equity attributable to Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. 500,738 477,287 Non-controlling interest in related party joint venture — 485 Total equity 500,738 477,772 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity $ 1,455,803 $ 1,435,445





GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Gross premiums written $ 152,340 $ 142,109 $ 314,900 $ 317,234 Gross premiums ceded (23,141 ) (27,237 ) (44,542 ) (57,080 ) Net premiums written 129,199 114,872 270,358 260,154 Change in net unearned premium reserves (8,758 ) 13,944 (24,555 ) 14,506 Net premiums earned 120,441 128,816 245,803 274,660 Income (loss) from investment in related party investment fund [net of related party expenses of $3,131, $0, $8,563 and $0, respectively] 14,405 — 45,161 — Net investment income (loss) [net of related party expenses of $0, $4,131, $0, and $8,585, respectively] 4,386 (40,656 ) 5,953 (185,872 ) Other income (expense), net 1,117 (76 ) 2,186 (563 ) Total revenues 140,349 88,084 299,103 88,225 Expenses Net loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 78,476 84,815 201,341 180,639 Acquisition costs 37,172 34,623 58,698 78,832 General and administrative expenses 7,919 6,958 14,759 12,914 Interest expense 1,562 — 3,106 — Total expenses 125,129 126,396 277,904 272,385 Income (loss) before income tax 15,220 (38,312 ) 21,199 (184,160 ) Income tax benefit 94 323 21 1,093 Net income (loss) 15,314 (37,989 ) 21,220 (183,067 ) Loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in related party joint venture — 621 — 2,947 Net income (loss) attributable to Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. $ 15,314 $ (37,368 ) $ 21,220 $ (180,120 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.42 $ (1.01 ) $ 0.59 $ (4.87 ) Diluted $ 0.42 $ (1.01 ) $ 0.58 $ (4.87 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the determination of earnings and loss per share Basic 36,100,665 36,952,472 36,037,177 36,950,828 Diluted 36,829,963 36,952,472 36,592,318 36,950,828





The following table provides the ratios categorized as Property, Casualty and Other:

Six months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2019 2018 Property Casualty Other Total Property Casualty Other Total Loss ratio 67.1 % 89.1 % 67.1 % 81.9 % 41.6 % 76.3 % 53.7 % 65.8 % Acquisition cost ratio 18.2 22.1 36.0 23.9 23.3 24.5 44.6 28.7 Composite ratio 85.3 % 111.2 % 103.1 % 105.8 % 64.9 % 100.8 % 98.3 % 94.5 % Underwriting expense ratio 2.5 2.8 Combined ratio 108.3 % 97.3 %







GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION

Basic Adjusted Book Value Per Share and Fully Diluted Adjusted Book Value Per Share

We believe that long-term growth in fully diluted adjusted book value per share is the most relevant measure of our financial performance because it provides management and investors a yardstick by which to monitor the shareholder value generated. In addition, fully diluted adjusted book value per share may be useful to our investors, shareholders and other interested parties to form a basis of comparison with other companies within the property and casualty reinsurance industry.

Basic adjusted book value per share is considered a non-GAAP financial measure because the numerator excludes non-controlling interests in the Joint Venture. The Joint Venture was terminated during the first quarter of 2019, and as a result no such adjustment is required as at June 30, 2019. Fully diluted adjusted book value per share is also considered a non-GAAP financial measure and represents basic adjusted book value per share combined with the impact of dilution of all in-the-money stock options and RSUs issued and outstanding as of any period end. In addition, the fully diluted adjusted book value per share includes the dilutive effect, if any, of ordinary shares to be issued upon conversion of the convertible notes. Basic adjusted book value per share and fully diluted adjusted book value per share should not be viewed as substitutes for the comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Our primary financial goal is to increase fully diluted adjusted book value per share over the long term.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures basic adjusted and fully diluted adjusted book value per share to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure.





June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 ($ in thousands, except per share and share amounts) Numerator for basic adjusted and fully diluted adjusted book value per share: Total equity (U.S. GAAP) $ 500,738 $ 484,315 $ 477,772 $ 558,738 $ 661,665 Less: Non-controlling interest in joint venture — — (485 ) (1,757 ) (10,719 ) Numerator for basic adjusted book value per share 500,738 484,315 477,287 556,981 650,946 Add: Proceeds from in-the-money stock options issued and outstanding — — — — — Numerator for fully diluted adjusted book value per share $ 500,738 $ 484,315 $ 477,287 $ 556,981 $ 650,946 Denominator for basic adjusted and fully diluted adjusted book value per share: Ordinary shares issued and outstanding (denominator for basic adjusted book value per share) 36,793,162 36,717,761 36,384,929 36,386,321 37,415,259 Add: In-the-money stock options and RSUs issued and outstanding 87,747 87,747 46,398 46,398 46,398 Denominator for fully diluted adjusted book value per share 36,880,909 36,805,508 36,431,327 36,432,719 37,461,657 Basic adjusted book value per share $ 13.61 $ 13.19 $ 13.12 $ 15.31 $ 17.40 Quarterly increase (decrease) in basic adjusted book value per share ($) $ 0.42 $ 0.07 $ (2.19 ) $ (2.09 ) $ (0.97 ) Quarterly increase (decrease) in basic adjusted book value per share (%) 3.2 % 0.5 % (14.3 )% (12.0 )% (5.3 )% Fully diluted adjusted book value per share $ 13.58 $ 13.16 $ 13.10 $ 15.29 $ 17.38 Quarterly increase (decrease) in fully diluted adjusted book value per share ($) $ 0.42 $ 0.06 $ (2.19 ) $ (2.09 ) $ (0.97 ) Quarterly increase (decrease) in fully diluted adjusted book value per share (%) 3.2 % 0.5 % (14.3 )% (12.0 )% (5.3 )%

Net Underwriting Income (Loss)

One way that we evaluate the Company’s underwriting performance is through the measurement of net underwriting income (loss). We do not use premiums written as a measure of performance. Net underwriting income (loss) is a performance measure used by management as it measures the fundamentals underlying the Company’s underwriting operations. We believe that the use of net underwriting income (loss) enables investors and other users of the Company’s financial information to analyze our performance in a manner similar to how management analyzes performance. Management also believes that this measure follows industry practice and allows the users of financial information to compare the Company’s performance with its those of our industry peer group.

Net underwriting income (loss) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes items used in the calculation of net income before taxes under U.S. GAAP. Net underwriting income (loss) is calculated as net premiums earned, plus other income (expense) related to underwriting activities, less net loss and loss adjustment expenses, less acquisition costs, and less underwriting expenses. The measure excludes, on a recurring basis: (1) investment income (loss); (2) foreign exchange gains or losses; (3) corporate general and administrative expenses; (4) interest expense and other income (expense) not related to underwriting, (5) income taxes and (6) income attributable to non-controlling interest. We exclude total investment-related income or loss and foreign exchange gains or losses as we believe these items are influenced by market conditions and other factors not related to underwriting decisions. We exclude corporate expenses because these expenses are generally fixed and not incremental to or directly related to our underwriting operations. We believe all of these amounts are largely independent of our underwriting process and including them could hinder the analysis of trends in our underwriting operations. We include other income and expense relating to deposit accounted contracts and industry loss warranty contracts, which we consider part of our underwriting operations. Net underwriting income (loss) should not be viewed as a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income.

The reconciliations of net underwriting income (loss) to income (loss) before income taxes (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure) on a consolidated basis is shown below:





Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 ($ in thousands) Income (loss) before income tax $ 15,220 $ (38,312 ) $ 21,199 $ (184,160 ) Add (subtract): Investment related (income) loss (18,791 ) 40,656 (51,114 ) 185,872 Other (income) expense (126 ) (93 ) (195 ) 577 Corporate expenses 3,657 2,881 6,691 5,344 Interest expense 1,562 — 3,106 — Net underwriting income (loss) $ 1,522 $ 5,132 $ (20,313 ) $ 7,633



