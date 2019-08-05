United Health Products Announces the Completion of Human Trial Surgery Enrollment

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC), (“UHP” or the “Company”), manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp®, a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors, announces that it has successfully completed the surgeries for its Human Trial study “Efficacy and Safety of HemoStyp as an Adjunct for Management of Secondary Hemostasis in the Operative Setting,” which finalizes human trial enrollment. United Health Products is compiling and presenting all study data and human surgical results to an independent firm that will certify all data and finalize UEEC’s PMA submission for class III FDA approval.



All details and updates can be found at:

https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03654560?term=hemostyp&rank=1

About United Health Products

United Health Products develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to absorb exudate/drainage from wounds to help control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

United Health Products, Inc.

877-358-3444

IR Contact :

PAN Consultants Ltd.

Philippe Niemetz 212-344-6464 p.niemetz@panconsultants.com



