GenMark Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Highlights

Recognized total revenue of $18.4 million

-- ePlex revenue of $12.0 million represented 66% of total revenue

-- ePlex revenue grew 70% compared to the prior year period

-- ePlex installed base grew 64% compared to the prior year period

Raised full year 2019 gross margin guidance to a range of 31% to 33%

“In the second quarter, we delivered strong commercial results and increased operational efficiency, while also continuing to advance innovation and future product development. The significant revenue growth and installed base expansion of our ePlex system, underscored its continued strong adoption across a wide range of healthcare settings in the marketplace. Furthermore, we made excellent progress driving manufacturing efficiencies in the quarter. Once again, we saw strong improvement in ePlex gross margin, giving us further confidence that we can reach our overall gross margin target of 60%-plus over the next 2-3 years,” said Hany Massarany, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I believe that the combination of our ePlex platform, its differentiated test menu and broad market adoption, together with the continued strong execution of our commercial teams, signal a very exciting inflection point in our business with a long runway for future growth.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue was $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 23% versus $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit was $6.6 million, or 36% of revenue, compared with $4.4 million, or 30% of revenue in the same period of 2018.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $18.5 million compared to $20.2 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease was largely due to reduced development expenses related to the completion of the ePlex BCID clinical studies, partially offset by increased investment in the commercial function to support the BCID launch. Expense in the quarter also included investment in R&D to support key technology and product improvement initiatives, primarily attributable to the cost of ePlex consumables required to support these projects.

Loss per share was $0.23 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to a $0.30 loss per share in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash and investments were $41.4 million as of June 30, 2019.

Updated Guidance for Full Year 2019

GenMark continues to expect total revenue for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $85 million to $90 million.

The Company also reiterated global ePlex placements are expected to range from 170 to 190 net new analyzers with an annuity per analyzer of $135,000 to $145,000.

Gross margin is now expected to be in the 31% to 33% range compared to prior guidance of 28% to 30%. The Company continues to expect operating expenses to be approximately $65 million to $70 million.

Cash usage continues to be projected in the range of $25 million to $30 million.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding events, trends and business prospects, which may affect the Company’s future operating results and financial position. Such statements, including, but not limited to, those regarding its future financial performance, achievement of profitability targets, plans and objectives of management, and the timely and effective commercialization and clinical impact of the Company’s ePlex system, are all subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and financial position to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, GenMark’s ability to successfully commercialize our ePlex system and its related test menu in a timely manner, constraints or inefficiencies caused by unanticipated acceleration and deceleration of customer demand, the Company’s ability to successfully expand sales of its product offerings outside the United States, and third-party payor reimbursement to its customers, as well as other risks and uncertainties described under the “Risk Factors” in GenMark’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made.

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,733 $ 36,286 Short-term marketable securities 17,627 8,882 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $107 and $75, respectively 6,756 11,534 Inventories, net 9,912 10,244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,085 1,483 Total current assets 60,113 68,429 Property and equipment, net 18,927 21,070 Intangible assets, net 1,727 2,023 Restricted cash 758 758 Noncurrent operating lease right-of-use assets 4,883 — Other long-term assets 766 701 Total assets $ 87,174 $ 92,981 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,390 $ 9,886 Accrued compensation 5,349 7,358 Current operating lease liability 1,815 — Other current liabilities 2,167 3,043 Total current liabilities 17,721 20,287 Deferred rent — 2,996 Long-term debt 48,271 36,042 Noncurrent operating lease liability 6,339 — Other noncurrent liabilities 62 109 Total liabilities 72,393 59,434 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 authorized; 57,430 and 56,240 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 506,949 500,344 Accumulated deficit (492,271 ) (466,883 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 97 80 Total stockholders’ equity 14,781 33,547 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 87,174 $ 92,981

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product revenue $ 18,220 $ 14,867 $ 39,591 $ 35,443 License and other revenue 154 74 316 143 Total revenue 18,374 14,941 39,907 35,586 Cost of revenue 11,801 10,527 27,471 27,007 Gross profit 6,573 4,414 12,436 8,579 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 5,803 5,187 11,712 10,589 General and administrative 4,931 4,547 9,452 8,680 Research and development 7,749 10,482 14,092 15,902 Total operating expenses 18,483 20,216 35,256 35,171 Loss from operations (11,910 ) (15,802 ) (22,820 ) (26,592 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 179 202 312 389 Interest expense (1,528 ) (797 ) (2,804 ) (1,585 ) Other income (expense) (4 ) (90 ) (15 ) (102 ) Total other income (expense) (1,353 ) (685 ) (2,507 ) (1,298 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (13,263 ) (16,487 ) (25,327 ) (27,890 ) Income tax expense 45 34 61 54 Net loss $ (13,308 ) $ (16,521 ) $ (25,388 ) $ (27,944 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 57,171 55,547 56,878 55,377 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (13,308 ) $ (16,521 ) $ (25,388 ) $ (27,944 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 15 (14 ) 9 20 Net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax 6 15 8 23 Total other comprehensive income 21 1 17 43 Total comprehensive loss $ (13,287 ) $ (16,520 ) $ (25,371 ) $ (27,901 )





GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (25,388 ) $ (27,944 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,616 3,507 Net amortization/(accretion) of premiums/discounts on investments (98 ) (78 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 816 583 Stock-based compensation 5,711 5,799 Provision for bad debt 46 34 Non-cash inventory adjustments 897 809 Other non-cash adjustments 125 (13 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,720 3,501 Inventories (1,387 ) 353 Prepaid expenses and other assets (784 ) 340 Accounts payable (1,143 ) (1,853 ) Accrued compensation (2,490 ) (853 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (257 ) (622 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,616 ) (16,437 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (467 ) (924 ) Purchases of marketable securities (19,440 ) (23,622 ) Maturities of marketable securities 10,800 42,600 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,107 ) 18,054 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 464 535 Principal repayment of borrowings (35,140 ) (45 ) Proceeds from borrowings 50,000 — Payments associated with debt issuance (3,588 ) (20 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 432 22 Net cash provided by financing activities 12,168 492 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2 28 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (12,553 ) 2,137 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 37,044 27,512 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 24,491 $ 29,649 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer of systems to property and equipment from inventory $ 822 $ 956 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 18 $ 168 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 104 $ 113 Cash paid for interest $ 1,837 $ 1,003



