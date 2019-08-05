Troy-Bilt and Marcus Thomas Partner with KERV Interactive to Elevate “Durability” Ad Campaign

KERV Interactive wrapped its patented video technology over Troy-Bilt's video ad to create an interactive experience

KERV’s patented technology maximized Troy-Bilt’s creative asset by creating unique, interactive experiences based on specific user consumption patterns

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Troy-Bilt©, a leading manufacturer of outdoor power and lawn care equipment, and its agency of record, Marcus Thomas, used KERV Interactive’s patented video technology to create a unique user experience for its new “Durability” ad campaign. The interactive video campaign, announcing Troy-Bilt’s new retail home at The Home Depot©, was designed for audience participation to allow consumers to easily connect and learn more about the brand and its products. KERV’s technology helped Troy-Bilt generate an interaction rate over four times higher than the standard in-stream benchmark. Users also interacted with the video asset 53 percent longer than the actual length of the creative ad. Video engagement using KERV’s technology drastically outperforms that of standard in-stream 100 percent of the time.

KERV’s technology turns a passive viewer into an active participant, creating highly-qualified intender groups and link out opportunities that are not available in standard in-stream video. The interactive technology enables video clicks to be of higher value as users are required to complete a series of specific engagement actions in order to be able to link out from the object-level in the ad experience. Individual objects within videos are able to be uniquely identified, described and linked, giving consumers the ability to access in-depth information about brands and products that spark their interest.

Wrapping KERV’s award-winning, interactive video technology on Troy-Bilt’s existing ad created over 20 additional layers of optimization as well as created a highly-engaging interactive experience for consumers. The award-winning, interactive platform enhances the user experience by essentially bringing website content to the video ad – providing users with added layers of convenience and connection. Combining additional proprietary, interactive metrics with multi-level interaction paths allow brands, and advertising agencies, to understand the user journey and better optimize campaigns to meet consumer’s needs.

“We are excited durability has a new home. The placement of Troy-Bilt at The Home Depot is truly a testament to the strength of the brand,” said Barbara Roueche, Troy-Bilt brand manager. “The interactive video experience that KERV Interactive provides is another way for users to interact with and explore the Troy-Bilt brand and its lineup of equipment.”

With the campaign tagline “Durability has a new home,” Troy-Bilt ad consumers are able to easily interact with the “KERVed” video to learn more about specific products, features, history and pricing as well as click-to-purchase any equipment. Users are able to rollover specific items to learn more right within the experience or click to use the bookmarking feature to save scenes from the video.

For more information about Troy-Bilt and its products, visit www.troybilt.com. For more information about Marcus Thomas, visit www.marcusthomasllc.com. To learn more about KERV Interactive and experience the platform, visit www.kervit.com/marketing.

About Troy-Bilt

In 1937, Troy-Bilt introduced the first American-made rototiller and has since expanded its legendary expertise and durable product line to create a complete selection of the industry's finest lawn and garden tools that won't let you down. The company's award-winning product line includes top-quality tractors, mowers, tillers, cultivators, trimmers, snow blowers and other outdoor power tools. Troy-Bilt machines are built to last and engineered to take on the toughest challenges to make jobs simpler and safer. Headquartered in Valley City, Ohio, and with multiple manufacturing locations across the country, including Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi, Troy-Bilt is committed to the communities it's a part of and keeping America working as hard as it can. For more information, visit www.troybilt.com.

About Marcus Thomas

Marcus Thomas LLC, with 200 professionals in its offices in Cleveland, Ohio and Buenos Aires, Argentina, is among America’s leading independent advertising agencies. Marcus Thomas is a recognized leader in digital strategy and technology; is Ohio’s largest media planning and buying agency; has been recognized by the Content Marketing Institute as one of the world’s leading content marketing agencies; and is regularly honored for its award-winning creative and social media campaigns. Learn more at www.marcusthomasllc.com.

About KERV Interactive

Named “Best Interactive Brand Experience” and “50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2019,” KERV Interactive is a multi-award-winning interactive video company, based in Austin, Texas, that is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. Certified against piracy and fraud through the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), KERV’s digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye does. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers. Learn more about KERV Interactive by visiting https://kervit.com/marketing.



