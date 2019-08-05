Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will be presenting at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, CO on August 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. 8,400 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on Twitter .

Investor Contact:

Neeraj Mahajan, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4074

Press contact:

Caitlin Doherty

Public Relations Manager

press@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4240



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.