Veeco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues of $97.8 million, compared with $157.8 million in the same period last year

GAAP net loss of $15.6 million, or $0.33 loss per diluted share

Non-GAAP net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.06 loss per diluted share

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data





GAAP Results Q2 ’19 Q2 ’18 Revenue $ 97.8 $ 157.8 Net income (loss) $ (15.6 ) $ (237.6 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.33 ) $ (5.02 )





Non-GAAP Results Q2 ’19 Q2 ’18 Net income (loss) $ (3.0 ) $ 7.2 Operating income (loss) $ (1.6 ) $ 10.8 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.15

“As demand for cloud storage increases, we continue to see strength in our data storage products with another solid quarter of shipments. In addition, our Front-End Semi market reached its highest revenue level in several years as we shipped our first EUV mask blank system for volume production,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.

“We are also happy to announce we shipped our first beta MOCVD system optimized for photonics applications. This is an important step in our penetration into the arsenide/phosphide MOCVD market with customers focused on VCSELs, edge emitting lasers and ROY LEDs. We continue to work with other customers to place additional systems,” concluded Dr. Miller.

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s third quarter 2019:

Revenue is expected in the range of $95 million to $115 million

GAAP loss per share are expected in the range of ($0.40) to ($0.20)

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share are expected in the range of ($0.10) to $0.10

Conference Call Information

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 97,822 $ 157,779 $ 197,193 $ 316,353 Cost of sales 61,537 102,384 126,192 204,278 Gross profit 36,285 55,395 71,001 112,075 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 22,922 24,930 46,262 49,250 Selling, general, and administrative 19,757 24,274 39,660 50,657 Amortization of intangible assets 4,243 10,386 8,460 23,918 Restructuring 616 2,917 2,046 5,612 Acquisition costs — 1,316 — 2,657 Asset impairment — 252,343 — 252,343 Other, net (44 ) 443 (80 ) 286 Total operating expenses, net 47,494 316,609 96,348 384,723 Operating income (loss) (11,209 ) (261,214 ) (25,347 ) (272,648 ) Interest expense, net (4,211 ) (4,445 ) (8,412 ) (9,068 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (15,420 ) (265,659 ) (33,759 ) (281,716 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 145 (28,025 ) 336 (28,255 ) Net income (loss) $ (15,565 ) $ (237,634 ) $ (34,095 ) $ (253,461 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (5.02 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (5.35 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (5.02 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (5.35 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,112 47,311 47,145 47,332 Diluted 47,112 47,311 47,145 47,332





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,715 $ 212,273 Restricted cash 733 809 Short-term investments 84,495 48,189 Accounts receivable, net 58,949 66,808 Contract assets 12,029 10,397 Inventories 139,708 156,311 Deferred cost of sales 7,444 3,072 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,444 22,221 Total current assets 491,517 520,080 Property, plant and equipment, net 80,761 80,284 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,543 — Intangible assets, net 76,689 85,149 Goodwill 184,302 184,302 Deferred income taxes 1,869 1,869 Other assets 29,182 29,132 Total assets $ 875,863 $ 900,816 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,703 $ 39,611 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,797 46,450 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 84,031 72,736 Income taxes payable 669 1,256 Total current liabilities 149,200 160,053 Deferred income taxes 5,700 5,690 Long-term debt 293,611 287,392 Operating lease long-term liabilities 7,166 — Other liabilities 9,160 9,906 Total liabilities 464,837 463,041 Total stockholders’ equity 411,026 437,775 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 875,863 $ 900,816





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-Based Three months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 97,822 $ 97,822 Gross profit 36,285 595 62 36,942 Gross margin 37.1 % 37.8 % Operating expenses 47,494 (3,993 ) (4,243 ) (741 ) 38,517 Operating income (loss) (11,209 ) 4,588 4,243 803 ^ (1,575 ) Net income (loss) (15,565 ) 4,588 4,243 3,751 ^ (2,983 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted (0.33 ) (0.06 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,112 47,112 Diluted 47,112 47,112

^ - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2019 Restructuring 616 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 187 Subtotal 803 Non-cash interest expense 3,138 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (190 ) Total Other 3,751

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-based Three months ended June 30, 2018 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 157,779 $ 157,779 Gross profit 55,395 536 617 56,548 Gross margin 35.1 % 35.8 % Operating expenses 316,609 (4,368 ) (10,386 ) (256,115 ) 45,740 Operating income (loss) (261,214 ) 4,904 10,386 256,732 ^ 10,808 Net income (loss) (237,634 ) 4,904 10,386 229,533 ^ 7,189 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (5.02 ) $ 0.15 Diluted (5.02 ) 0.15 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 47,311 47,328 Diluted 47,311 47,350

^ - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2018 Asset impairment 252,343 Restructuring 2,260 Acquisition related 1,316 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 520 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 293 Subtotal 256,732 Non-cash interest expense 2,912 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (30,111 ) Total Other 229,533

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments, as well as the exclusion of certain tax benefits attributed to the change in U.S. tax laws.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (15,565 ) $ (237,634 ) Share-based compensation 4,588 4,904 Amortization 4,243 10,386 Asset impairment — 252,343 Restructuring 616 2,260 Acquisition related — 1,316 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting — 520 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 187 293 Interest (income) expense, net 4,211 4,445 Income tax expense (benefit) 145 (28,025 ) Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ (1,575 ) $ 10,808

This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ending Share-based September 30, 2019 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 95 - $ 115 $ 95 - $ 115 Gross profit 35 - 44 1 — — 36 - 45 Gross margin 36 % - 38 % 37 % - 39 % Operating expenses ~$49 3 4 2 ~$39 Operating income (loss) (14 ) - (5 ) 4 4 3 (3 ) - 6 Net income (loss) $ (18 ) - $ (9 ) 4 4 5 $ (5 ) - $ 4 Income (loss) per diluted common share $ (0.40 ) - $ (0.20 ) $ (0.10 ) - $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares 47 47 47 47

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2019 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (18 ) - $ (9 ) Share-based compensation 4 - 4 Amortization 4 - 4 Restructuring 2 - 2 Interest expense, net 4 - 4 Other 1 - 1 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ (3 ) - $ 6

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



