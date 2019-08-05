Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCBB: “SCYT”), the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, Tennessee, today announced consolidated earnings for the second quarter of its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $655,000, or $1.70 per share, compared to $532,000, or $1.37 per share, for the same quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company’s net income was $1.3 million or $3.28 per share, compared to $1.0 million, or $2.67 per share, for the same period in 2018.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased $177,000, or 10.0%, to $1.9 million from $1.8 million for the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased $345,000, or 10.0%, to $3.8 million from $3.5 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily the result of an increase in interest income on loans due to loan growth as well as an increase in interest rates. Net interest income after provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.9 million, an increase of $207,000, or 11.9%, from the same period in the previous year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $404,000, or 11.9%, to $3.8 million from $3.4 million for the same period in 2018. The primary reason for this increase during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was an increase in net interest income as well as a decrease in the provision for loan losses.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $406,000 compared to $422,000 for the same quarter of 2018, a decrease of $16,000, or 3.8%. The decrease during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was primarily attributable to a decrease in deposit service charges and fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income was $784,000, reflecting a decrease of $46,000, or 5.5%, compared to $830,000 for the same period in 2018. The decrease during the six months ended June 30, 2019 was also attributable to a decrease in deposit service charges and fees.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.5 million, an increase of $26,000, or 1.8%, compared to $1.4 million the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 non-interest expense increased $44,000, or 1.5%, to $2.9 million from $2.8 million for the same period the previous year. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 the increases are attributable to slight increases in employee expenses, occupancy expenses and data processing expenses.

Consolidated assets of the Company were $211.6 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $213.6 million at December 31, 2018. The $2.0 million, or 0.9%, decrease in assets was a result of a decrease in interest-bearing deposits with banks and investments. Loans receivable, net, increased $7.7 million, or 5.2%, to $157.5 million at June 30, 2019 from $149.7 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in loans receivable was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 there was no provision for loan losses compared to a $30,000 provision in the same period in 2018. The provision for loan losses was $2,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $61,000 in the comparable period in 2018, a decrease of $59,000.

Non-performing assets increased $129,000, or 16.9%, to $892,000 at June 30, 2019 from $763,000 at December 31, 2018. The increase is attributable to an increase in other real estate owned. Based on its analysis of delinquent loans, non-performing loans and classified loans, management believes that the Company’s allowance for loan losses of $1.6 million at June 30, 2019 was adequate to absorb known and inherent risks in the loan portfolio at that date. At June 30, 2019 the allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets was 178.7% compared to 208.1% at December 31, 2018.

Investment and mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale decreased $4.5 million, or 11.3%, to $35.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $39.6 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease was due to maturities and payments on investments used to fund loan growth. There were no investment and mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

Deposits decreased $1.4 million, or 0.80%, to $176.2 million at June 30, 2019 from $177.7 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in consumer checking account and money market balances. The balance in repurchase agreements decreased to $6.4 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.7 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting a decrease of $1.3 million, or 16.7%.

Stockholders’ equity increased $1.6 million, or 7.2%, to $23.7 million, or 11.2% of total assets at June 30, 2019 compared to $22.1 million, or 10.4%, of total assets, at December 31, 2018.

SECURITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited) (dollars in thousands) OPERATING DATA Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Interest income $2,046 $2,365 $3,986 $4,641 Interest expense 280 422 535 845 Net interest income 1,766 1,943 3,451 3,796 Provision for loan losses 30 -0- 61 2 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,736 1,943 3,390 3,794 Non-interest income 422 406 830 784 Non-interest expense 1,449 1,475 2,843 2,887 Income before income tax expense 709 874 1,377 1,691 Income tax expense 177 219 342 424 Net income $532 $655 $1,035 $1,267 Net Income per share (basic) $1.37 $1.70 $2.67 $3.28 FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA At June 30, 2019 At December 31, 2018 Total assets $211,608 $213,579 Investments and mortgage backed securities - available for sale 35,099 39,591 Loans receivable, net 157,467 149,720 Deposits 176,242 177,654 Repurchase agreements 6,377 7,652 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 3,000 4,000 Stockholders' equity 23,712 22,125 Non-performing assets 892 763 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.42% 0.36% Allowance for loan losses 1,594 1,587 Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.00% 1.05% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 178.70% 208.1%



