Demand for Tarps Surges for Hurricane Season

Company increases resources to meet the demands of governmental bodies, municipalities, businesses and consumers bracing for Hurricanes

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarps Nowis pleased to announce the increase in available tarps actively sought in preparation and for the aftermath of hurricanes which deliver devasting levels of damage to roofing, windows, interior rooms and thresholds areas, as well as Tarps used for lifting and removing debris, collecting fresh rainwater and containing soil erosion.With ready access to specialty tarps rarely available in “big box” retail stores, the advance purchase of specialty tarps greatly enhances the ability to mitigate damages and preserve assets that have not been destroyed by high winds, storm surges and extended periods of heavy rainfall.To meet this need, Tarps Nowhas increased its complete line of products for sale to the public, businesses, state, federal, military and other governmental agencies through their website located at www.tarpsnow.com , no other firm provides the depth and breadth of tarp products and other industrial grade fabrics specifically engineered to meet the needs of hurricane disaster recovery.Tarps NowHurricane Recovery Products:About Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps , poly tarps, custom tarps and covers, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps materials engineered to meet the needs of Hurricane recovery. As specialists in custom, canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category, the company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering, as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded.



