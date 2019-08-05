Smith Management Group Hosts Board Training Seminar

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa company, hosted an educational seminar for board members on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Corporate Hill Office Park in Des Peres, MO.



The seminar hosted more than 54 attendees. Presenters included an attorney from Evans & Dixon L.L.C, Laurie Loeschner, and a risk management and insurance specialist from Associations Insurance Agency, Inc, Bo Bond. The presentations provided valuable information on association lawsuits and liability, as well as relevant insurance advice for associations.



Specific topics included:





How to submit a claim—the importance of timing and information

Why documentation is the key to any defense

What is appropriate communication among board members about lawsuits

What is discoverable by the plaintiff in a lawsuit

Who is the “client,” of the defense attorney hired by your insurance company

Dynamics between your association and your property management company during a lawsuit

How to determine your association’s insurance requirements

Information on being underinsured

“Smith Management Group is dedicated to providing board members with unparalleled training opportunities and educational resources to better serve the communities they represent,” stated Roger Kinney, Smith Management Group president. “These seminars give board members the opportunity to learn from highly qualified industry professionals and ask the hard questions. We will continue to provide free seminars to not only current clients but to all board members because we know an educated board is a successful board.”



