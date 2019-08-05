Onapsis and deepwatch Announce Managed Service Offering for Business Application Threat Monitoring, Detection and Response

Solution Eliminates Security Blind Spots for SAP and Oracle EBS Customers

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat 2019 – deepwatch, a leading managed security services provider, announced a strategic partnership with Onapsis , the global leader in business application protection, to deliver the industry’s first business-critical application managed monitoring, detection and response solution.



The partnership will advance managed security solutions by providing customers with application visibility, vulnerability awareness and compliance reporting across cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployments. Joint deepwatch and Onapsis customers will gain expanded visibility and unique insights into previous blind spots within their enterprise application environments, including SAP and Oracle EBS.

As organizations face a shortage of cybersecurity skills and increased threats against business applications, the demand for ERP managed security solutions is accelerating.

“Our customers are increasingly concerned about their ERP platforms given the recent events involving 10KBLAZE . Onapsis was the clear partner given their comprehensive platform and subject-matter expertise,” said Justin Morehouse, Founder and CTO of deepwatch. “By integrating Onapsis into our deepstack Cloud SecOps Platform, our customers will benefit from deepwatch’s proactive managed security solutions across their enterprise applications.”

“The Global 2000 require secure applications while maximizing uptime and availability,” said Darren Gaeta, Vice President of Worldwide Alliances and Channels at Onapsis. “This solution delivers monitoring, alerting and real-time response to material threats that could paralyze production, exfiltrate customer information, or steal financial data. Our partnership with deepwatch is a clear indication of their commitment to delivering total protection for their customers. We are thrilled to be working with such a progressive, customer-centric organization.”

About deepwatch

deepwatch delivers results-driven managed security services by extending customers’ cybersecurity teams and proactively advancing their SecOps maturity. Powered by its cloud SecOps platform, deepwatch is trusted by leading global organizations to provide 24/7/365 managed security services.

Learn more at deepwatch.com .

About Onapsis

Onapsis protects the applications that run the global economy. Only Onapsis delivers a next-generation business application platform that provides the actionable insight, change assurance, automated governance and continuous monitoring capabilities required by cross-functional teams to discover risk, optimize workflows, control change and automate reporting. Onapsis’s wholistic approach empowers enterprise organizations to embrace and accelerate SAP and Oracle EBS modernization, cloud and mobility initiatives while keeping their ERP, CRM, PLM, HCM, SCM, BI and cloud-based business-critical applications protected and compliant.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, and with regional offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, Onapsis proudly serves more than 300 of the world’s leading brands and organizations, including many of the Global 2000. Through our unique strategic alliances with leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, PwC and Verizon, Onapsis solutions have become the de-facto standard in helping organizations protect what matters most. For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn , or visit us at https://www.onapsis.com .

Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

fama PR for Onapsis

Lindsay Kitendaugh, 617-986-5026

onapsis@famapr.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.