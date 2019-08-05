Opthea to Host Investor Teleconference

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the Company’s Phase 2b clinical trial of OPT-302 in combination with Lucentis® (ranibizumab) for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and welcomes participation from interested parties.







Investor Teleconference Wednesday 7th August 2019, 9:00am Australian Eastern Standard Time / Tuesday 6th August 2019, 7.00pm Eastern Standard Time (EST, USA) Led by CEO & Managing Director Megan Baldwin Conference ID 10001623 Australia Toll Free: 1800 908 299 Australia Alt. Toll Free: 1800 455 963 USA/Canada Toll Free: 1800 455 963 UK Toll free: 1800 455 963 See end of release for further country dial-ins Please dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to commencement to access call





Company & Media Enquiries: Join our email database to receive program updates: Megan Baldwin, PhD

CEO & Managing Director

Opthea Limited

Tel: +61 (0) 447 788 674

megan.baldwin@opthea.com Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399

info@opthea.com

www.opthea.com

Australia:

Rudi Michelson

Monsoon Communications

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9620 3333 U.S.A. & International:

Jason Wong

Blueprint Life Science Group

Tel: +1 415 375 3340, Ext 4

Jwong@bplifescience.com

About OPT-302

OPT-302 is a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 (VEGFR-3) or ‘Trap’ molecule that blocks the activity of two proteins (VEGF-C and VEGF-D) that cause blood vessels to grow and leak, processes which contribute to the pathophysiology of retinal diseases. Opthea is developing OPT-302 for use in combination with inhibitors of VEGF-A (eg. Lucentis®/EYLEA®). Combination therapy of OPT-302 and a VEGF-A inhibitor achieves more complete blockade of members of the VEGF family, blocks mechanisms contributing to sub-optimal response to selective VEGF-A inhibitors and has the potential to improve vision outcomes by more completely inhibiting the pathways involved in disease progression.

Opthea has completed a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in the US investigating OPT-302 wet AMD patients as a monotherapy and in combination with Lucentis®, and a 9 patient dose-escalation study of OPT-302 in combination with EYLEA® in patients with persistent central-involved diabetic macular edema (DME) despite prior anti-VEGF-A therapy. Further details on the Phase 1/2a trial can be found at: www.clinicaltrials.gov , Clinical trial identifier: NCT02543229. Details on the outcomes of the studies can be found on the Opthea website: www.opthea.com

About Wet AMD and DME

Wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, or wet AMD, is a disease characterised by the loss of vision of the middle of the visual field caused by degeneration of the central portion of the retina (the macula). Abnormal growth of blood vessels below the retina, and the leakage of fluid and protein from the vessels, causes retinal degeneration and leads to severe and rapid loss of vision. Wet AMD is the leading cause of blindness in the developed world in individuals aged over 50 years and its prevalence is increasing. Without treatment, wet AMD patients often experience a chronic, rapid decline in visual acuity and increase in retinal fluid.

DME is the leading cause of blindness in diabetics and is estimated to affect approximately 2 million people globally. Chronically elevated blood glucose levels in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics can lead to inflammation, vascular dysfunction and hypoxia, causing upregulation of members of the VEGF family of growth factors. VEGFs, including VEGF-A and VEGF-C, stimulate vascular permeability or vascular leakage, leading to fluid accumulation in the macula at the back of the eye and retinal thickening which affects vision.

Standard of care treatments for wet AMD and DME include the VEGF-A inhibitors Lucentis® (Roche/Novartis) and EYLEA® (Regeneron/Bayer), which do not inhibit VEGF-C or VEGF-D. Sales of Lucentis® and Eylea were over $US3.7BN and $US6.2BN in 2018 respectively. Approximately half of the people receiving Lucentis®/EYLEA® do not experience a significant gain in vision and/or have persistent retinal vascular leakage despite regular IVT injections. Simultaneous inhibition of VEGF-A and VEGF-C/-D, by combined administration of OPT-302 with a VEGF-A inhibitor has the potential to improve patient responses, including visual acuity, by more effective inhibition of the pathways involved in disease progression.

About Opthea Limited

Opthea (ASX:OPT) is a biologics drug developer focusing on ophthalmic disease therapies. It controls exclusive worldwide rights to a significant intellectual property portfolio around Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)-C, VEGF-D and VEGFR-3. Opthea’s intellectual property is held within its wholly-owned subsidiary Vegenics Pty Ltd. Opthea’s product development programs are focused on developing OPT-302 for retinal diseases.

Inherent risks of Investment in Biotechnology Companies

There are a number of inherent risks associated with the development of pharmaceutical products to a marketable stage. The lengthy clinical trial process is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of a drug prior to commercialisation and a significant proportion of drugs fail one or both of these criteria. Other risks include uncertainty of patent protection and proprietary rights, whether patent applications and issued patents will offer adequate protection to enable product development, the obtaining of necessary drug regulatory authority approvals and difficulties caused by the rapid advancements in technology. Companies such as Opthea are dependent on the success of their research and development projects and on the ability to attract funding to support these activities. Investment in research and development projects cannot be assessed on the same fundamentals as trading and manufacturing enterprises. Thus investment in companies specialising in drug development must be regarded as highly speculative. Opthea strongly recommends that professional investment advice be sought prior to such investments.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this ASX announcement may contain forward-looking statements regarding Company business and the therapeutic and commercial potential of its technologies and products in development. Any statement describing Company goals, expectations, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, particularly those risks or uncertainties inherent in the process of developing technology and in the process of discovering, developing and commercialising drugs that can be proven to be safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavour of building a business around such products and services. Opthea undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this ASX announcement.

Investor teleconference country dial-ins AUSTRALIA 1800908299 ALT. AUSTRALIA: 1800455963 SYDNEY: +61290078048 OTHER INTERNATIONAL (METERED): +61731454005 AUCKLAND: +6499293905 CHINA 108001401776 FRANCE 0800913734 GERMANY: 08001830918 HONG KONG: 800968273 INDIA: 0008001008070 INDONESIA: 0078033218057 IRELAND: 1800948607 JAPAN: 006633868000 MALAYSIA: 1800816441 NEW ZEALAND: 0800452795 SINGAPORE: 8001012702 SOUTH AFRICA: 0800984013 SPAIN: 900823322 SWITZERLAND: 0800802498 TAIWAN: 00801127377 UAE: 800035702706 UK: 08000511453 USA/CANADA: 18556240077







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.