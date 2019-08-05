AWS Veteran Joins Manifold as VP of Product to Grow New Marketplace-as-a-Service Offering for Developer Platforms

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manifold, the cloud-native marketplace company, today announced that Leah Rivers has joined as VP of Product, reporting to Jevon MacDonald, the company’s co-founder and CEO. Rivers joins Manifold from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she spent the last seven years building product teams and delivering an expanding portfolio of developer tools for AWS.



“Leah joins us at the perfect time to take the existing momentum and scale it across platforms to provide all of the tools and services developers are looking for to build modern, cloud-scale systems,” said MacDonald.

Rivers will shape Manifold’s new Marketplace-as-a-Service offering for developer platforms as it expands. Her experience managing developer-focused products at the biggest cloud company in the world aligns perfectly with Manifold’s mission to provide the tools and services developers need on all the platforms that they love.

With Manifold’s Marketplace-as-a-Service, developer platforms can now deliver developers’ favorite tools and services with a world-class developer experience from the very beginning. The new offering is in private beta with select platforms, serving more than 12 million developers combined.

“My first impression of Manifold was: here is a company that ‘gets it’,” said Rivers. “I was struck by the power of Manifold’s vision, innovation and culture. Manifold is laser-focused on making life better for every developer, wherever they are. I am thrilled to be a part of this journey with Manifold.”

About Manifold

Manifold provides a cloud-native marketplace for developers and platform vendors. It connects developers to the best tools and services, wherever they might be, while connecting platforms to the communities that are building the future of software. Manifold was founded in 2016 and is backed by OMERS Ventures, Amplify Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Version One Ventures and Leaders Fund. For more information, visit www.manifold.co or follow @manifoldco .

