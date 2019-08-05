Eta Compute Appoints Dr. Ted Tewksbury Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eta Compute Inc., a company dedicated to delivering machine learning to mobile and edge devices based on its revolutionary new platform, announces today the appointment of Dr. Ted Tewksbury as chief executive officer effective immediately.

Tewksbury brings over 30 years of experience building and growing technology businesses in the semiconductor sector. Previously, he served as president and chief executive officer for Entropic Communications, an industry leader in connectivity solutions for cable, satellite and broadband infrastructure, until the company’s acquisition by MaxLinear Corporation. Before this, as president and chief executive officer of Integrated Device Technology, he led the company’s successful turnaround by launching new growth businesses including wireless charging, power management and high-performance radio frequency (RF) products. Tewksbury was also president and chief operating officer of AMI Semiconductor, a leading developer of semiconductor solutions for automotive, industrial and medical applications before its acquisition by ON Semiconductor. Earlier in his career, Tewksbury held a variety of engineering and management positions at Maxim Integrated, IBM Microelectronics and Analog Devices. Tewksbury holds B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from MIT. He is a past board member for the Global Semiconductor Alliance and is currently on the boards of MaxLinear and Jariet Technologies.

“The edge computing market is growing rapidly due to the explosion of data from the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and the need to make local, real-time decisions in severely power-constrained environments,” said Tewksbury. “Eta Compute’s micropower machine intelligence platform consumes the lowest energy per inference and is ideal for applications where batteries can’t be replaced, recharged or used at all. It is being enthusiastically adopted by customers and partners who are actively working to integrate it into a wide range of products.”

"We are excited to bring Ted’s proven leadership to Eta Compute as we accelerate the company in order to capture the enormous opportunity in edge computing,” said Lip-Bu Tan, Chairman of Walden International, General Partner of WRVI Capital and Eta Compute Board member.

“In just three years, we have set a new standard for intelligent edge computing, and I look forward to working with Ted to take the company to the next level,” said Hemant Kanakia, Eta Compute’s chairman of the board. “Ted’s expertise in the semiconductor space makes him well suited to drive Eta Compute’s long-term growth.”

About Eta Compute

Eta Compute was founded in 2015 with the vision that the proliferation of intelligent devices at the network edge will make daily life safer, healthier, more comfortable and more convenient without sacrificing privacy and security. The company's DIAL™ technology is the world's lowest-power embedded computing platform and is a natural architecture to support event-driven machine learning and machine intelligence for portable devices. In 2018, the company received the Design Innovation of the Year and Best Use of Advanced Technologies awards at ARM TechCon.

