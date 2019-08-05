CIO Review Names TikaMobile Top 10 in Life Science Technology Vendors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIO Review, a leading magazine in enterprise tech, named TikaMobile Inc. as a top 10 vendor for life science technology. Tika’s cutting-edge software has earned this reputable distinction for its data-driven and immersive application for pharmaceutical and medical device companies.



To be named among the top 10 is tremendously exciting for TikaMobile, a cloud-based analytics CRM software provider for the life sciences industry. Tika’s ability to embed business intelligence into the CRM platform creates a powerful shift in advanced data accessibility for sales reps, pushing the boundaries in comparison to legacy CRMs.

Following Tika’s recognition, CIO sat down with TikaMobile’s founder and CEO, Manish Sharma to inquire further about TikaMobile’s evolution in the business. “We have expanded our product line on the pharmaceutical side significantly by bringing tools for medical science(s) liaisons and market access teams,” Sharma tells CIO Review. He also explains to CIO how and why Tika shifted from “traditional approaches.”

“It is hard to thank CIO enough for granting us this accolade, and we are honored to be featured. We are excited for the expansion of our product line and the ability to adapt with the life science industry,” Sharma states. Tika plans to introduce data lakes, artificial intelligence, machine learning technology to their next generation of innovative solutions.

To explore more about TikaMobile and what we have to offer, click here or email info@tikamobile.com.

