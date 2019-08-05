Former LeMoyne-Owen College President Dr. Andrea Lewis Miller Joins The AMEC Group as President and CEO

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Andrea Lewis Miller, former President of LeMoyne-Owen College, has joined The AMEC Group, Inc. as President and CEO. The company provides professional consulting, training, and development services designed to efficiently and strategically manage growth that ultimately enhances revenue capability.



Dr. Miller brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education with most of it serving in executive leadership capacities. Her achievements include serving as the first woman president of LeMoyne-Owen College. Dr. Miller has also served as Chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College, Chancellor of SOWELA Technical Community College, and Provost/Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Southwest Tennessee Community College. She was responsible for strategic planning, institutional research, and SACSCOC accreditation.

Dr. Miller will be instrumental in advancing The AMEC Group’s federal government contracting services for small and large businesses, including higher education.

“The federal government spends 500 billion annually to buy goods and services with 100 billion in sales to small businesses each year. Securing federal contracts can be very profitable in helping organizations increase revenue, thereby providing a foundation for strategic growth. The AMEC Group takes the complications out of getting started in securing government contracts while ensuring success,” Dr. Miller stated.

Dr. Miller said the workforce development goal is designed to improve the quality and labor market relevance of workforce investment, education and economic development efforts to provide companies in the industrial and commercial sector workers with the skills and credentials necessary to secure and advance in employment while providing employers with a skilled labor force.

“At small private HBCUs, a large percentage of the operating budget is dependent on student tuition and fees,” Dr. Miller added. “Despite the market being up, student enrollment numbers are often times unstable. Our goal is to find additional revenue income than can provide stability without raising tuition. Students and families don’t have more money to give. The AMEC Group will focus on assisting HBCUs in generating alternative revenue streams, helping them become more financially stable.”

About The AMEC Group:

The AMEC Group, Inc. is an innovative company that provides business consulting, training and employee development designed to enhance corporate growth. The goal of the company is to provide a full range of services to assist companies in securing federal government contracts, to enhance workforce needs in the industrial and commercial sector, and to develop creative strategies to assist Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in generating alternative sources of revenue for financial stability. For more information, please visit: http://theamecgroup.com/ (coming soon) or call 901-300-8004.

For More Information, Contact:

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1707185d-3ea5-4586-891b-d25c272b65e3

Photo of Dr. Andrea Lewis Miller Dr. Andrea Lewis Miller is the President and CEO of The AMEC Group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.