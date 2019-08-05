Qlik(Attunity) Named by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik announced today that Qlik(Attunity) was named as a Challenger by Gartner, Inc. in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. This designation marks the fourth consecutive year that Qlik(Attunity)* has been recognized in the quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download at this link .



“Attunity, a division of Qlik, enables enterprises to accelerate their time-to-value with their data, delivering modern data integration solutions that power modern analytics, cloud migration, data lake management, DataOps and streaming architectures,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP and Managing Director, Enterprise Data Integration at Qlik. “We’re proud to have what we believe is a strong partner network with leading cloud and data lake platform providers. We believe the continued recognition from Gartner shows we are executing our strategy to provide an innovative data integration platform desired by modern enterprises.”

Qlik’s agile and real-time data integration capabilities - including Attunity Replicate, a real-time data replication and ingestion software solution, and Attunity Compose for data warehouse and data lake automation - give Qlik a unique platform that perfectly aligns with customers’ pursuit of the frictionless sharing of data through flexible tools that scale and deliver information at the speed business requires. By combining Attunity with Qlik Data Catalyst, Qlik is delivering the platform customers need to enable modern data architectures and real-time analytics. Consistent with Qlik’s vision for the 3rd generation of data and analytics, a modern and agile data integration strategy creates the foundation for an enterprise analytics strategy that drives insights, improves decision-making, accelerates data literacy and transforms organizations.

Qlik’s Attunity division partners with global cloud and platform providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as organizations like Snowflake, Databricks and Confluent in delivering data warehouse automation, data lake automation and Kafka/streaming integration, with continued expansion with global systems integrators like Accenture and Cognizant.



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, August 1, 2019. *Qlik was previously included as Attunity prior to the acquisition of Attunity in May 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Attunity

Attunity, a division of Qlik, is a leader in modern data integration enabling enterprises to employ DataOps for analytics to drive transformative insights for better business outcomes. Attunity’s Data Integration platform accelerates the discovery and availability of analytics-ready data by automating real-time data streaming, refinement, cataloging and publishing. Attunity empowers companies to lead with data, uncover revenue opportunities, improve customer services and further their overall data literacy.

Trusted by Fortune 1000 enterprises, Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through partners including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, SAP, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. For more information, visit www.attunity.com.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

©2019 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact: Derek Lyons

Email: derek.lyons@qlik.com

Phone: 617-658-5310



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.