BioTelemetry, Inc. Names Manish Wadhwa, M.D., F.H.R.S. Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, announced today that Manish Wadhwa, M.D., F.H.R.S. (Fellow of the Heart Rhythm Society), has been named Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Wadhwa will lead the company’s clinical strategy and operations, reporting to Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Dr. Wadhwa, co-founder of Geneva Health Solutions, joined BioTelemetry in March 2019 as part of the company’s acquisition of Geneva. He is an actively practicing, board-certified cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist, serving the San Diego community in private practice since 2000. Dr. Wadhwa brings over 26 years of clinical experience with expertise in both implanted device management and follow-up as well as invasive and non-invasive treatments of arrhythmias.

“Dr. Wadhwa’s energy, passion and expertise will be valuable as we work to enhance our current product and service offerings and create new ways to improve the health and well-being of our patients and communities,” said Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry. “He is an experienced electrophysiologist with a distinguished career as a clinician and executive, and he will play a key role in our advancement of innovative and affordable connected health solutions across our family of companies.”

Dr. Wadhwa received his undergraduate training at Penn State University and his M.D. degree from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, where he trained in internal medicine and general cardiology. He completed his cardiology training with two years of advanced fellowship in cardiac electrophysiology at the University of California San Diego. He has served on the physician advisory boards of Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, St. Jude Medical and Sanofi-Aventis, and is a fellow of the Heart Rhythm Society. Dr. Wadhwa has authored numerous medical papers, lectures on clinical issues in cardiac electrophysiology and continues to be involved with post-market evaluations of commercially available implanted device leads and generators.

“BioTelemetry has created tremendous momentum in the connected health space and is uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful solutions that address today’s healthcare challenges,” said Dr. Wadhwa. “I am excited to work with such a passionate team that genuinely understands the intersection of healthcare and technology, and the potential we have to change the way people think about and access healthcare.”

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. We provide remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. More information can be found at www.gobio.com .

