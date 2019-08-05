Polyethylene Wax (PE) Market To Reach USD 1.47 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Polyethylene Wax Market Size – USD 1.10 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.5%, PE Wax Industry Trends – Increasing demand in PVC processing

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand from ink & coatings applications is estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global polyethylene (PE) market is expected to reach USD 1.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyethylene wax, a homopolymer wax, is an exceptional and commonly used ingredient for end formulations to enhance physical appearance and thermal characteristics of products in a wide range of end-user applications.

Increasing demand from ink & coatings applications is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. Waxes have a significant impact on many processes and formulations. A relatively small quantity of PE wax, often categorized as surface conditioner additives, typically below 3.0% solids content of the total composition of formulations help in improving the effects such as slip and lubrication, anti-blocking, abrasion resistance, matting and water repellency essential for printing ink and coatings.

Increasing demand for PE wax in PVC processing is likely to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. The use of lubricant is essential for the PVC industry for emphasizing on major factors such as machine melt pressure and energy consumption of equipment. PE wax is a suitable lubricant for being used in industries for PVC processing. The demand for PVC is anticipated to experience massive growth in the upcoming years, which, in turn, is expected to propel the demand for PE wax in the future. Furthermore, the widespread application of the product as a slip agent, dispersant, mold release agent, and resin modifier in the plastic industry is likely to complement market growth. For instance, an increase in spending in the construction sector in the BRIC nations, as well as growing construction business in the U.S., is expected to drive PVC demand in the forecast period.

Availability of substitutes such as Fisher-Tropsch (FT) wax and volatility in the prices of raw materials may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1666

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, high density polymerized PE wax held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 0.55 Billion by 2026 growing at a rate of 3.2% in the forecast period. It is used widely as one of the major components in many plastic and rubber processing industries. The HDPE Wax has a unique blend of extreme hardness and high drop point paired with an exceptionally low melt viscosity.

Pellet form of polyethylene wax held a substantial market size in the year 2018.

By technology, modification is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for acid-modified and oxidized PE wax, requiring the implementation of this technology in the manufacturing process.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 4.3% in the forecast period due to the increasing demand of polyethylene wax in countries like India, China, and Japan in the region.

Key participants include Baker Hughes, BASF, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technologies Co. Ltd., Hase Petroleum Wax Company, EPChem Petroleum Pte Ltd., Kato & Co., Honeywell International Inc., and Innospec Inc., among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyethylene-wax-pe-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyethylene wax market on the basis of product type, form, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Low-Density Polymerized PE Wax

High-Density Polymerized PE Wax

Oxidized PE Wax

Acid-Modified

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Powder

Pellets

Flakes

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polymerization

Modification

Thermal Cracking

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Ink & Coatings

Plastic Processing

Hot Melt Adhesive

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1666

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Petrochemicals category by Reports And Data

Microbial Fuel Cell Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microbial-fuel-cell-market

Masterbatch Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/masterbatch-market

Fluorochemicals Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluorochemicals-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.