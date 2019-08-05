Polycarbonate Films Market To Reach USD 2.11 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Polycarbonate Films Market Size – USD 1.34 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Polycarbonate Films Industry Trends – Increase in demand for Polycarbonate Films in the E-Commerce segment.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for Polycarbonate Films in engineering plastic segment coupled with high investment in R&D of Polycarbonate Films is fueling the market growth.

The Global Polycarbonate Films Market is forecast to reach USD 2.11 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Polycarbonate Films market is rising rapidly in the global market due to high demand in transparent impact-resistant materials in the worldwide market and the proliferation of the recyclable plastics globally. The polycarbonate films are used in a variety of applications in order to add to the protection and high impact on the end-use applications.

Electronic Gadgets has the most adoption rate of the polycarbonate films because of its flexibility, high strength, thermal insulation, transparency, and natural UV filter, which no other materials can offer. Electronic gadgets are increasing its pace with the fastest growth rate of 7.1% throughout the forecast period and had the highest market share of 21.3% in the year 2018.

The Asia Pacific region for Polycarbonate Films market is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 0.93 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its extensive market penetration towards polycarbonate films coupled with its massive development in the manufacturing industries mostly in China, Japan, and India.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1667

Further key findings from the report suggest

Optometry segment had a market share of 13.9% in the year 2018 and growing at a rate of 4.3% by 2026. Polycarbonate films are used as the protective layer in the eyeglasses, which deflects the UV rays and keeps the eye cool. The high-end sunglasses are made of polycarbonate films with the tinted and mirrored type of polycarbonate films which can reflect the UV rays even close to 99 percent and also unbreakable up to a certain extent. Also, the bodies of the glasses can be of polycarbonate films to add to more durability.

Tinted polycarbonate films are used to provide anti-reflection coating in different applications. The tinted coat also makes it near to invisible from the other side of the user if used in sunglasses or car windows. Tinted polycarbonate will have a revenue of USD 0.28 Billion in 2026.

Bulletproof polycarbonate films segment is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% by 2026. Polycarbonate films are high impact resistant, which is even capable of resisting violent blows. The bulletproof polycarbonate films are used in banks, museums, jewelers, and bulletproof cars, among others.

Fire Retardant polycarbonate films coating helps flame inhibition, which can restrict fire flames up to a specific limit. This type of polycarbonate films are used in welding eyeglasses. This segment is forecasted to gain a market share of 4.2% in 2026.

Engineering Plastic polycarbonate films have better mechanical and chemical properties compared to commodity plastics. These type of polycarbonate films are used in smaller objects and very low-volume applications.

North America is accounted to gain 27.5% of market possession by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period.

Europe is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 17.3% of market possession by 2026 and CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Teijin Limited, 3M Company, Suzhou Omay Optical Materials, Macdermid Autotype, Excelite, Wiman Corporation, Sichuan Longhua Film, Covestro AG, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polycarbonate-films-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polycarbonate Films Market on the basis of end users, type of polycarbonate, type of plastic, and region:

End Users Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Construction Industries

Electrical Components

Electronic Gadgets

Transportation & Automotive Sectors

Packaging Industries

Optometry

Medical Instruments

Others

Type of Polycarbonate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Transparent

Tinted

Mirrored

Bulletproof

Abrasion-Resistant

Fire Retardant

Food Graded

Multiwall

Others

Type of Plastic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Commodity Plastic

Engineering Plastic

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1667

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Polymers and Resins category by Reports And Data

Construction Adhesive Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/construction-adhesive-market

High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-melt-strength-hms-polypropylene-market

Methacrylate Monomers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/methacrylate-monomers-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.