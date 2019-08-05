VelocityEHS Unveils New Emergency Response Services

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced today the launch of its new 24-hour Emergency Response Services . Powered by ChemTel – which VelocityEHS acquired earlier this year – the Emergency Response Services provide an around-the-clock hotline customers can use to address a wide-range of chemical safety and compliance needs such as shipping compliance, exposure support, right-to-know safety data sheet (SDS) access, and more. The expanded capabilities now give businesses access to a broader range of industry-leading chemical management solutions to keep their employees safe and their companies compliant.



“While there is no way to completely eliminate unintended chemical accidents, your business must have solutions at the ready to help your employees mitigate serious injuries – and even save lives – when a chemical emergency does happen,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Our new Emergency Response Services and dedicated support team not only provide spill and exposure safety information when an incident occurs, but also make it easy for your workers to immediately obtain critical safety information like an SDS, which is necessary when handling hazardous chemicals. These services are the perfect complement to our existing MSDSonline brand SDS/chemical management software solutions, which today are trusted by more companies than any other chemical management solution in the industry.”

Benefits of VelocityEHS’ new Emergency Response Services include:

Around-the-Clock Support

A fully dedicated toll-free number – powered by ChemTel – gives you global access to hazardous material emergency response and mitigation support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Meet global and domestic shipping requirements with a convenient hotline for unlimited use on hazardous materials shipping papers and manifests to address global and domestic regulatory requirements, such as those required by DOT, FAA, IMDG and IATA.





Get immediate, on-the-spot chemical exposure support, including access to SDSs and escalated incident reporting assistance in the event of a chemical release.





Receive 24/7 email or fax access to VelocityEHS’ industry-leading MSDSonline SDS database to protect employees and ensure compliance with global hazard communication regulations.

Trusted Expertise

As one of a select few federally and globally recognized Emergency Response Communication Call Centers, VelocityEHS’ ChemTel provides exceptional and accurate hazardous materials emergency and mitigation support.

Get exposure support from trained specialists with more than 70 years of combined emergency call center experience.





Access toxicologists and medical technicians on call at all times for critical chemical safety information and escalated incident reporting.





Meet the needs of a multi-lingual workforce with experts ready to field calls in more than 200 languages.

Regulatory Compliance

Implement global and domestic shipping requirements, along with SDS right-to-know accessibility and library backup requirements with our expert-staffed emergency response ChemTel hotline.

Ensure compliance with specific hazardous materials shipping regulations, including FAA, IMDG, IATA / ICAO, UN ADR/RID, EPA, EU Directives (453/2010/EC, 1907/2006/EC, 1272/2008/EC, 1999/45/EEC), Controlled Products Regulations, DHS, WHMIS, GHS, DOT 49 CFR 172.604, OSHA 29 CFR 1910.1200 and more.





Obtain corresponding Certificates of Compliance for your records to verify coverage of shipping requirements.



Fulfill OSHA SDS right-to-know accessibility and library backup requirements with on-demand email or fax access to your company-specific library of safety data sheets.

VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline chemical management solutions streamline chemical management and simplify hazard communication regulatory requirements. The award-winning MSDSonline SDS/Chemical management software solutions provide 24/7 access to the industry’s largest database of SDSs and employee right-to-know compliance via multi-language site-specific search interface, and feature built-in GHS workplace labeling capabilities, including workplace integrations with Brady, Avery and DuraLabel from Graphic Products. In addition to the newly launched Emergency Response Services, its other GHS/HazCom solutions include the SDS/Chemical Management Mobile App, on-demand training courses, SDS Authoring, Regulatory Consulting Services, and on-demand compliance education via its Enviro and Safety Tool Kits.

To learn more about VelocityEHS’ Emergency Responses services visit www.ChemTelinc.com . For details on VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline brand SDS/Chemical Management solutions visit www.MSDSonline.com . For more information about the full suite of VelocityEHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

