Globe Photos Partners with Global Print Supply Company, JONDO, to Increase Production and Fulfillment Capacity

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Photos (OTCQB: GBPT), a leader in licensed sports photographic prints and iconic pop culture imagery, has partnered with JONDO Global, a leading international manufacturer of print-on-demand canvas.



Globe plans to leverage JONDO’s 12 regional digital print factories located across six countries around the world to support the scale up of its licensed sports photo subsidiary, Photo File. JONDO increases Photo File’s production and order fulfilment capacity from 500 finished pieces per day to more than 30,000.

Since its inception in 1987, Photo File has become the nation's leading manufacturer of professional and collegiate sports and entertainment photography, with an unmatched selection of images of players from every league, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and Marvel.

Since it was acquired by Globe Photos last year, Photo File has been undergoing an operational transformation to modernize its sales and marketing efforts. Photo File recently launched a newly redesigned, sports fan-focused eCommerce website at www.photofile.com which has introduced new product personalization with real-time visualization.

Other new retail and online initiatives are also being planned by Globe that will require the company to expand its production capacity on a global scale. Globe plans to leverage JONDO’s state-of-the-art, eco-friendly printing methods for producing high-quality prints on canvas, as it ramps up the commercial sales of photo products from its exclusive library of more than 15 million pop culture images. Acquired from private collections from around the world, the Globe Photos library features iconic personalities and unforgettable moments from the world of entertainment, sports, history and politics over the past century.

“We’ve chosen JONDO because of their unmatched printing expertise, on-demand capacity and global footprint, as well as their ability to integrate seamlessly into our order fulfilment systems," said Globe Photos CEO and president, Stuart Scheinman. “We expect this to translate into higher volume and higher margin sales, as we introduce new print-on-demand personalization technologies and industry partnerships designed to bridge the gap between online and traditional retail.”

About JONDO

Headquartered in Yorba Linda, Calif., JONDO is a global print-on-demand company with more than 30 years of experience producing premium canvas products. The company specializes in producing high-quality, personalized printed products with strong customer appeal. JONDO provides its customers the ability to reach new markets around the world through an expanding number of facilities located around the world, currently located in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Mexico City, Vancouver, Toronto, London, Barcelona, Honolulu and Melbourne. JONDO is ‘built to scale,’ with production work automatically distributed to its 12 standardized, regional factories that can provide the fastest delivery times.

The company’s strategically placed manufacturing plants grant access to global regions where there is a strong need for on-demand, personalized photo products. Consumers can order a standardized manufactured product with confidence, which is made close to home, and delivered quickly and inexpensively. JONDO’s unique print and distribution processes ensures consistent high-quality regardless of fulfillment location. For more information, go to www.jondo.com.

About Globe Photos

Globe Photos, Inc. is the owner of one of the world’s largest collections of iconic pop culture imagery, which includes more than 15 million images taken by more than 3,500 photographers from around the world over the last century. The collection features iconic personalities and unforgettable moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, history and politics. It produces a large array of license sports products through its Photo File subsidiary. For more information, visit www.globephotos.com.

About Photo File

Founded in 1987 and acquired by Globe Photo in August of 2018, Photo File was the first company to be granted a license for photography by any major sport in the U.S. when it was licensed by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. Photo File now holds major sports licenses with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and key colleges to produce licensed sports prints, lithographs and other related items. The company is also licensed by thousands of additional individuals and organizations, including Babe Ruth, Joe Namath, and Vince Lombardi. Its vast collection of sports memorabilia includes thousands of collectibles, signed lithographs and other unique artwork. Photo File can produce a full range of framed, unframed and matted products in sizes up to 30" x 40". For more information, go to www.photofile.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate the Photo File business into the company and to scale production of our products with the introduction of JONDO’s production and fulfilment facilities into our production line, competition and other material risks.



