Stingray Renews Distribution Agreement with Rogers Communications

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B.), a leading music, media and technology company, today announced that it has reached a long-term agreement with Rogers Communications that renews their longstanding relationship. The new agreement will offer more flexibility and choice for viewers with options to choose services based on music preferences.



As part of the agreement, Rogers television customers (cable and IPTV) will have access to Stingray Music audio channels and can also enjoy the Stingray Music mobile app and web player for free. Stingray 4K channels will continue to be available including Stingray Festival 4K, and Stingray Now 4K. The deal also provides Rogers with rights to distribute exciting new Stingray products. More details will be shared at a later date.



“We are thrilled that we have come to an agreement with one of the country’s largest operators to continue providing Rogers customers with access to an incomparable entertainment offering across multiple platforms,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “Our continued success is partially due to leveraging the trust clients have placed in us and providing them with the highest level of service. This agreement with Rogers is an important showcase for the quality and diversity of Stingray’s product portfolio.”

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

