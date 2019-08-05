FADU Introduces the BRAVO XL as the Low Latency SSD for IO Intensive Workload Applications

Powered by FADU’s Annapurna NVMe Controller with Toshiba XL-FLASH™ Memory

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FADU Technology ( fadu.io ) is a fabless startup focused on advancing flash storage technology to meet accelerating data demands placed on Enterprise and Hyperscale datacenters. Today, the company announced the BRAVO XL SSD that is optimized for ultra-low latency, high performance/TB, extremely high endurance and a superior Quality of Service (QOS) needed for IO-intensive applications.



The BRAVO XL SSD is the most efficient storage solution for high-speed cache data, log data processing, In-Memory Databases (IMDB) and Real-Time Analytics and other enterprise storage applications deployed to meet rapidly growing demand from the Big Data and High-Performance Computing (HPC) markets.

The BRAVO XL is designed around FADU’s Annapurna NVMe/PCIe Gen 3.1 Flash memory controller to deliver low power consumption, high performance, and solid reliability. The SSD is available in an M.2 or U.2 (7mm) design with 400GB or 800GB capacities using Toshiba’s 3D BICS3 XL-Flash™ NAND memory. The new SSD will be displayed and demonstrated in booth #940 at Flash Memory Summit (FMS) 2019.

“With our breakthrough BRAVO XL SSD, we expect to contribute significantly to the market introductions of next-generation computing systems, enabling efficiency and stellar performance,” said Jihyo Lee, FADU CEO and co-founder. “We will continue to develop next-generation XL SSDs with higher density and greater product competitiveness, to lead the industry in accelerating the growth of premium SSDs,” Lee continued.

Mr. Lee will discuss the BRAVO XL SSD during his FMS Keynote on Thursday, August 8, at 11:00 AM.



“The BRAVO XL SSD fills an important application need for low latency performance, critical to sustaining QOS by storage service providers,” stated Greg Wong, Principal Analyst at Forward Insights “In addition, the low power architecture of the SSD significantly improves the KIOPS/Watt performance over competing high-performance solutions,” Wong continued.

The BRAVO XL SSD is sampling with partners and will be available as a turnkey solution, wherein FADU supplies the Annapurna controller, SSD design, and customized firmware, or as a private-labeled NVMe SSD with consigned Toshiba XL-FLASH™.



About FADU Technology

FADU Technology is a fabless start-up focused on advancing flash storage technology. The company is dedicated to developing and deploying a new architecture for SSD controllers and storage products that meets the explosively increasing data demands placed on enterprise data centers.

The company believes that existing solutions, with legacy ties to the past, are unable to meet the performance and power requirements to support real-time, cloud-based, connected applications. FADU’s global team, of seasoned storage architects, ASIC experts, and SSD engineers, is charting the course for the industry. FADU addresses all of the flash-based enterprise storage solutions - low power usage, ultra-high performance, a rich feature set, solid reliability and superior quality of service (QOS). Learn more at www.fadu.io or on Twitter and LinkedIn .

