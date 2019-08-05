Notable Named To Fast Company’s Inaugural List Of The 50 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Notable joins Amazon, Chobani, L’Oréal, Morgan Stanley, P&G, and other leading companies to top the list

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable , which is redefining cancer treatment with a clinically validated platform that rapidly advances cancer drug development at a fraction of the traditional time and cost, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s inaugural Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.



“We are honored to receive this recognition from Fast Company. Notable’s purpose is to change the way cancer is treated by matching patients to the most promising treatments for their individual disease,” said Matt De Silva, Notable’s CEO and Founder. “At Notable our cross functional teams are encouraged to innovate, experiment, and push the boundaries of standard thinking within the industry.”

Best Workplaces for Innovators was developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2019 Best Workplaces for Innovators showcases 50 winners from a variety of industries, including biotech, consumer packaged goods, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored all 362 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 50 companies. The 2019 awards feature workplaces from around the world, and 8 of the honorees are based outside the U.S.

Matt De Silva, Notable’s founder and CEO, started the company in 2014 to help his own father, who suffered from a deadly brain cancer. Adopting precision medicine from the beginning, Notable went on to develop a clinically-validated platform to rapidly identify and advance cancer therapeutics at a fraction of the traditional time and cost.

Notable’s approach can help predict which types of patients are most likely to respond to a drug in as little as 5 days. This can help patients and their physicians make informed decisions about which clinical trial appears most promising for that particular patient, while also increasing the likelihood of a trial’s success. Better matching of patients with therapies increases response rates, which can accelerate FDA approval.

In a recent clinical trial Notable achieved an 84 percent overall accuracy rate in predicting patient response to drugs or drug combinations. The company’s approach has been validated in multiple independent clinical studies in partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of California San Francisco, Rady Children’s Hospital, and Texas Children’s Hospital, among others.

“Other titles catalog perquisites and benefits. Fast Company seeks to highlight workplaces that attract and retain the best talent by creating environments where employees are empowered to put forth bold ideas, engage in radical experiments, and even fail, in the name of innovation,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2019 . Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (August 2019) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 13.

About Notable

Notable is redefining cancer treatment with a clinically validated AI platform that rapidly advances cancer drug development at a fraction of traditional costs. Notable’s approach combines AI with an automated lab to determine which drugs or combination of drugs will be most effective for specific types of cancers, enabling drug companies to recruit the right patients into clinical trials. The resulting high response rates in those trials can accelerate the process, eliminating much of the time and cost in later-stage trials, and helping to get drugs to market years faster at a lower cost to patients. Learn more at https://notablelabs.com/ or follow @notablelabs.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation with deep emphasis on creativity, technology, social impact, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com .

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.