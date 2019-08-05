Nationally Recognized Class Action and Complex Commercial Litigation Team in Phoenix Joins Husch Blackwell

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce that a four-attorney team specializing in complex commercial litigation, class action, antitrust and construction defense has joined the firm’s Phoenix office. The group’s arrival marks a major expansion of the firm’s presence in Phoenix and adds significant commercial litigation capabilities. The incoming group includes Dan Goldfine, Josh Grabel, Jamie Halavais, and Ian Fischer, each of whom enter the firm as partner.

Dan Goldfine focuses on class actions and complex commercial litigation, including antitrust, RICO, healthcare, government and consumer fraud, and business disputes. He regularly handles class action litigation with multi-billion-dollar exposures. In addition, Goldfine has developed a significant practice representing businesses and individuals in grand jury proceedings, government investigations, and internal investigations. He is ranked in both the Chambers USA and Benchmark Litigation directories as being among leading lawyers in the areas of commercial litigation, antitrust litigation, and class actions. He began his career as a clerk for the Hon. Gerald W. Heaney in the U.S. Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit, and also served as a Trial Attorney in the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Josh Grabel is a highly regarded litigator focusing on class action defense work, particularly matters involving antitrust, RICO, and insurance defense. He also maintains established practices in complex commercial litigation, government contracts, and construction litigation, where he represents owners, developers, general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, design professionals, insurance companies, and lenders in litigation, negotiations, arbitration, and mediation matters involving public and private projects. Grabel has been recognized since 2015 in The Best Lawyers in America in the areas of Construction Law and Construction Litigation.

Jamie Halavais practices in the areas of complex commercial litigation, financial services litigation, and class action defense, including matters involving antitrust, RICO, insurance defense, and securities law. She has represented clients in state and federal courts across the country, including proceedings before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). She also adds significant experience in the areas of internal investigations and electronic discovery and routinely counsels clients in connection with document retention practices and other areas of e-discovery that enhance efficiencies and reduce liability.

Ian Fischer focuses on complex litigation, including class actions and matters involving antitrust and business disputes, insurance coverage and bad faith claims. Ian also maintains a white-collar criminal defense practice, advising individuals, businesses and executives against criminal allegations before they have been charged through trial. He served as Judicial Law Clerk to Chief Justice Ruth V. McGregor of the Arizona Supreme Court prior to entering private practice.

“The addition of this marquee team is significant for our firm, not just in addressing our strategic initiative of meaningful expansion in Phoenix, but also in expanding the firm’s existing practice and expertise,” said Eric Lenzen, leader of Husch Blackwell’s Financial Services & Capital Markets Business Unit. “The depth of our bench strength defending clients in the areas of class actions, antitrust enforcement, construction and complex business disputes was already impressive. Our new partners in Phoenix solidify our status as a top firm in these key areas.”

“The more we explored making this move, it became evident that Husch Blackwell was a natural fit for us,” said Goldfine. “The platform they have built on a nationwide basis is powerful, and we could see growing our practices there while providing our clients with the high quality service they expect. We look forward to helping the firm grow and prosper in Phoenix and beyond.”

# # #

About Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell is an industry-focused law firm with offices in 18 cities across the United States. The firm represents clients around the world in major industries including energy and natural resources; financial services and capital markets; food and agribusiness; healthcare, life sciences and education; real estate, development and construction; and technology, manufacturing and transportation. For more information, visit huschblackwell.com.

Steve Renau Husch Blackwell 816-983-8783 steve.renau@huschblackwell.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.