ALION CLIMBS INDUSTRY RANKINGS WITH BLOOMBERG AND WASHINGTON TECHNOLOGY

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies is proud to announce being ranked in Bloomberg's BGOV200 Federal Industry Leaders 2019, and the Washington Technology Top 100 2019 listing.

Alion moved up 15 spots in Bloomberg’s BGOV 200 Federal Industry Leaders in 2019, ranked number 65 up from the previous year ranking as number 80. The eighth annual BGOV200 Federal Industry Leaders Study ranks the top 200 vendors by value of prime, unclassified contracts awarded by U.S. agencies in fiscal 2018. It analyzes the top contracts at 24 agencies and departments, and in 27 different purchasing categories. The BGOV200 report focuses on companies and broad trends in the market, and explores the contract dynamics of the past year and the performance of successful contractors.

Alion moved up in the Washington Technology Top 100 listing, ranked number 31, moving ahead of other key competitors. Washington Technology ranks the largest government contractors in the federal market based on their prime contract obligation during fiscal 2018. The rankings are based on the analysis of procurement data in the areas of IT, professional services, telecommunications and other high-tech services areas.

“This is a testament to the dedication, focus, and hard work our teams have been applying to support our customers. Whether we are developing engineering solutions that solve a specific problem or creating advanced technologies that propel our customers’ missions, our teams are dedicated to customer success,” said Sid Fuchs, Alion Chief Operating Officer.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation’s most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

