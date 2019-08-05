Emerald Organic Products, Inc. Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement With PetVivo Holdings Inc.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC:EMOR) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has formally entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the use of OraPatch™, a patented oral delivery method for various substances including caffeine and cannabidiol (“CBD”) from PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:PETV) (“PetVivo”).

The patented oral adhesion technology, OraPatch™, is a slowly degradable protein wafer-disc that attaches to and assimilates with the mouth's inner lining. PetVivo is the holder of patents for this unique and cutting-edge method for nutraceutical and supplement delivery.

The fully dissolving wafer-like invention sticks strongly and comfortably the roof of the mouth, cheeks, or gums. This delivery method provides both a rapid release and greater bioavailability when compared to ingestion. Furthermore, the OraPatch product only uses materials deemed to be Generally Recognized as Safe (“GRAS”) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”).

“The potential introduction of this technology to our line of products can change the entire dynamics and approach to both our vitamin and nutraceutical markets, especially for our flagship PURA CBD products” said Emerald Organic Products, Inc. CEO, Ian Parker.

John Lai, President of PetVivo said, “We were waiting for the right consumer branding team to license this extraordinary, cutting edge technology to. Clearly, the management pedigree of Emerald is best-in-class in the emerging cannabinoid market.” Lai continued, “In the right hands, this product has the potential to revolutionize the vitamin and CBD market place and we are confident we found the right team partner in Emerald.”

Using safe materials, the efficiency afforded by this new patented delivery technology may allow for enhanced bioavailability and efficacy while employing lower and more exact product doses, thereby reducing potential stomach irritations and risks of toxicity.

“There is no delivery system like it in the market. The potential use of this brand new delivery method breakthrough, known as the “OraPatch” can create a paradigm shift in the way CBD and other cannabinoids are delivered to and ingested by consumers,” added Parker. “OraPatch has applications that will uniquely distinguish Emerald as a category leader in the CBD market. No other brand will be able to match our industry recognized top quality product combined with our newly acquired patented delivery system that has applications to so many highly profitable market segments”

About Emerald Organic Products, Inc.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Emerald Organic Products Inc. (OTC:EMOR), through its flagship brand, Pura Vida Vitamins, formulates and manufactures health and wellness products including hemp-derived CBD-infused gummies, tinctures, topical creams, and other vitamin and health formulations. Committed to customer satisfaction, each and every Pura Vida Vitamins’ product is priced to provide industry-leading value and comes with a purity guarantee that offers peace of mind and product transparency.

About PetVivo Holdings Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTC:PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for animal and pet therapeutics as well as for human applications. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company’s product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the company’s products, production processes, and biomaterials. PetVivo’s lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs, is scheduled for launch later this year.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and neither PetVivo Holdings Inc., Pura Vida Health, LLC nor Emerald Organic Products, Inc. undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

John Lee Emerald Organic Products Inc. 1-855-540-0354 jlee@puravidavitamins.com John Lai PetVivo Holdings, Inc. jlai@petvivo.co



