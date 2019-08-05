KARE 11 Announces New Original Podcast Project

88 Days: the Jayme Closs story to Premiere August 6

/EIN News/ -- GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KARE 11 today announced the launch of a new episodic true crime podcast in association with VAULT Studios. The project chronicles the days surrounding the 2018 Jayme Closs investigation.



88 DAYS: THE JAYME CLOSS STORY is hosted by Emmy Award-winning KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse and co-produced by KARE 11’s Ellie Coatar. The podcast spotlights the story of an innocent couple murdered in a small Wisconsin town and their 13-year-old daughter who vanished without a trace. Raguse and Coatar bring listeners inside the case each week, offering a fresh perspective on the 3-month investigation including in-depth interviews, analysis and how the case unfolded.

“Podcasts like 88 DAYS offer a platform for our journalists to explore a topic as deeply as necessary to get the full story, share additional perspectives, and introduce new information,” said Stuart Boslow, KARE 11 Director of Content.

“The Jayme Close case had a profound impact on me as I covered it for 88 days and beyond,” says Raguse. “It was unlike any story I’ve ever worked on. Now, I am eager to share the twists and turns and the Barron community’s message of hope in this format.”

88 DAYS: THE JAYME CLOSS STORY will release three episodes on August 6th﻿ and the following episodes on Tuesdays. All episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and all major listening platforms.

About KARE 11

KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

About VAULT Studios

VAULT Studios (www.vaultstudios.com) is a production and distribution studio that combines TEGNA’S vast archive of investigative reporting with modern digital storytelling to develop new, original, cross-platform content offerings. Created in 2019, VAULT’s initial slate of programming focuses on true crime, cold cases and unsolved mysteries from TEGNA’s 49 television stations in 41 markets. VAULT’S offerings are distributed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and on TEGNA’s owned-and-operated digital platforms.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion , TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com .

88 Days reporter Lou Raguse & producer Ellie Coatar KARE 11 Announces New Original Podcast Project



