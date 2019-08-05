DirectTrust Reports Explosive Growth in Number of Secure Transactions During Second Quarter

Transactions during the second quarter increased nearly 53% over prior quarter, 397% over the same period a year ago, and outpaced total 2018 transactions by more than 51%; transactions since 2014 surpass 1 billion

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today reported continued explosive growth in the number of DirectTrust transactions during the second quarter of 2019. The number of organizations served, patient/consumer users, and trusted addresses also continued to grow steadily. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved coordination of care.



According to end of second quarter 2019 metrics:





Direct exchange transactions: There were nearly 251 million messages sent and received through the DirectTrust network during the second quarter of 2019. This is an increase of almost 87 million messages, or nearly 53%, compared with the previous quarter, and nearly 397% over the same period last year. The cumulative total of Direct exchange transactions since DirectTrust began tracking transactions in 2014 reached more than a billion at the end of the second quarter; a growth rate of 69+ million transactions per month.



There were nearly 251 million messages sent and received through the DirectTrust network during the second quarter of 2019. This is an increase of almost 87 million messages, or nearly 53%, compared with the previous quarter, and nearly 397% over the same period last year. The cumulative total of Direct exchange transactions since DirectTrust began tracking transactions in 2014 reached more than a billion at the end of the second quarter; a growth rate of 69+ million transactions per month. DirectTrust organizations served: The number of health care organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs) and engaged in Direct Secure Messaging exchange jumped more than 55% to more than 189,000 compared with the same time last year.



The number of health care organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers (HISPs) and engaged in Direct Secure Messaging exchange jumped more than 55% to more than 189,000 compared with the same time last year. DirectTrust patient/consumer addresses: The number of patients/consumers involved in using Direct Secure Messaging increased more than 14% to more than 277,000.



The number of patients/consumers involved in using Direct Secure Messaging increased more than 14% to more than 277,000. DirectTrust trusted addresses: The number of trusted Direct addresses able to share PHI grew more than 13% to nearly 2 million compared with the same time last year.





The number of trusted Direct addresses able to share PHI grew more than 13% to nearly 2 million compared with the same time last year. DirectTrust nationwide network: The DirectTrust network now includes 35 HISPs in the Accredited Trust Anchor Bundle and 40 Accredited Organizations (HISPs/CAs/RAs).

DirectTrust membership: Three organizations joined DirectTrust during the second quarter of 2019. Its total membership now stands at 104. New Members since April 1, 2019 are:

“We’re thrilled with the continued growth of the DirectTrust network—and achieving the landmark milestone of one billion Direct Secure Messages exchanged since inception. We attribute much of this continued growth to the ease of deployment of Direct Exchange—it’s built into EHRs. Additionally, Direct Secure Messaging remains the most cost effective and uncomplicated mechanism for secure interoperable data transport,” said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe.



“We’re especially excited to see organizations using Direct Secure Messaging in new and innovative ways, such as for public health reporting, and proud to provide a robust network and trust framework to facilitate coordination of care,” Stuewe concluded.

Charts detailing end of second quarter results, plus commentary from DirectTrust members and accredited HISPs eClinicalWorks, EMR Direct, iShareMedical, and Secure Exchange Solutions are available here or by contacting Ed Emerman at eemerman@eaglepr.com or 609.275.5162.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), doctors, consumers/patients, and vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum, governance, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust’s robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit https://www.directtrust.org/

Media Contact:

Ed Emerman

Eagle Public Relations

609.275.5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.