Clark Brands, LLC Strengthens Its Data Security Partnership with ControlScan

Newly expanded partnership gives independent fuel retailers easy access to a stronger cybersecurity posture

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan , a leader in managed security and compliance solutions that help secure IT networks and protect payment card data, has expanded its partnership with Clark Brands, LLC to offer managed firewall and PCI compliance services across its affiliated locations.



Clark Brands licenses both the Clark and Crown gasoline brands and is a trusted petroleum payment processing solution for over 900 independent petroleum marketers and retailers in 32 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Clark Brands and ControlScan have a long history of working together to deliver security and compliance services to the Clark, Crown and payment processing locations.

“The independent business model we support allows for flexibility in many ways,” said Stacey Yimet, CEO, Clark Brands. “Expanding our partnership with ControlScan helps mitigate cybersecurity risk by presenting a unified security and compliance solution that is easy and cost effective to implement.”

The ControlScan PaySafe UTM Firewall service and the PCI 1-2-3 managed compliance program work together to ensure that the retailer’s IT network is protected from the latest cyber threats and that payment card data is handled in accordance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). This is especially critical for fuel retailers because most locations have a retail store and a forecourt where payments are accepted.

“Fuel retailers’ IT networks present a unique challenge,” said Mark Carl, CEO, ControlScan. “The demands for speed, customer convenience and cybersecurity are converging, and these demands must be met wherever the customer is on-site.”

For more information about ControlScan and its managed security and compliance solutions, please visit ControlScan.com .

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts, 24x7 managed detection and response, advanced endpoint protection, managed UTM firewall services, ASV vulnerability scanning, QSA and HIPAA assessments, security penetration testing, PCI compliance programs and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com .

About Clark Brands, LLC

Clark Brands, LLC (based in Lisle, Illinois) licenses both the Clark and Crown gasoline brands and is a trusted petroleum payment processing solution for over 900 independent petroleum marketers and retailers in 32 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit clarkbrands.com .

Press Contacts Stacey Holleran Director, Corporate Communications 678-694-0654 sholleran@controlscan.com Shelby Veatch Marketing Coordinator 331-457-4803 sveatch@clarkbrands.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.