MannKind and One Drop Sign Collaboration Agreement to Integrate Bluetooth-Connected Inhaler with Dose Detection into the One Drop Platform

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) and One Drop today announced that they have signed a collaborative agreement that is intended to integrate MannKind’s BluHale® accessory device into the One Drop platform. BluHale is a Bluetooth-connected accessory that attaches to the Afrezza® inhaler and is designed to convey real-time information about inhalation effort and insulin dose. The goal of this collaboration is to provide a seamless experience for Afrezza patients, including automatic tracking of their insulin doses as well as other important health information on the One Drop platform. The agreement is expected to bring One Drop’s award winning user experience to Afrezza users, empowering them with AI-enabled glucose forecasts, predictive insights, and the opportunity to connect one-on-one with One Drop’s certified diabetes educators, an educational service that has been recognized by the American Diabetes Association.

“Earlier this year, One Drop announced clinical data that demonstrated using Afrezza with One Drop provided a significant improvement in A1C levels. We now look forward to integrating automatic dose detection into their platform in order to further evolve the patient experience,” said Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind Corporation. “We believe the future of diabetes management will increasingly depend on data collected on a smartphone that provides real time decision support insights that will help patients and providers achieve improved outcomes.”

“For too long, people with diabetes have been trying to make decisions about what to do and when to do it by looking in the rear-view mirror,” said Jeff Dachis, CEO of One Drop. “Having automated dose detection with Afrezza will be a huge step forward in helping to remove burden from people’s care regimen, and will enable powerful, data-driven insights, potentially leading to even better patient health outcomes.”

About Afrezza®

Available by prescription, Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder is a rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus. Afrezza consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small and portable inhaler. Administered at the beginning of a meal, Afrezza dissolves rapidly upon inhalation to the lung and passes quickly into the bloodstream (in less than one minute). This rapid absorption allows Afrezza to begin reducing blood sugar levels within minutes of administration. Afrezza is available in 4-unit, 8-unit and 12-unit single-dose cartridges of insulin powder that can be used, as prescribed by a health care professional, in combination with other diabetes medications to achieve target blood sugar levels. For Afrezza doses exceeding 12 units, patients may use a combination of existing cartridge strengths. For more information about Afrezza, please visit www.afrezza.com.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only orally inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

About One Drop

One Drop is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of people with diabetes worldwide. The One Drop platform brings affordable, accessible diabetes care to everyone with diabetes and a smartphone, as well as their employers, insurers and health care providers. One Drop’s consumer services are available for purchase in-app (iOS and Android) and at getonedrop.com . One Drop | Mobile is available for free download worldwide (iOS and Android). And, for more information on helping your organization lower the cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties detailed in MannKind's filings with the SEC. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to MannKind’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 as well as MannKind’s other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

