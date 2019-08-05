Gevo Receives ISCC Plus Certification

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today it has achieved its International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) under the ISCC PLUS scheme for Food, Feed, Industrial Applications, Energy, Biofuels outside Europe.



In obtaining ISCC certification, Gevo continues to prove its dedication to meeting the highest industry standards by demonstrating the sustainable cultivation of field corn, which Gevo then converts into renewable, sustainable isobutanol, also known as biobutanol. ISCC PLUS certification enables Gevo to validate the responsible nature of their liquid transportation fuels and to highlight the traceability of its biofuel, qualifying that such fuels produced in a sustainable manner. By completing ISCC certification, Gevo has verified that the feedstock, in this case field corn, is being grown in a manner that is socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible. This certification is a voluntary step Gevo took to further ensure the protection of high carbon stock lands and high biodiverse areas. The certification also addresses the following criteria: good agricultural practices to protect soil, water, and air; safe working conditions; compliance with human, labor, and land rights; compliance with laws and international treaties; and good management practices and continuous improvement.

“Gevo is in the business of offering renewable resource based fuel products as an alternative to fossil based fuel products. This ISCC certification is another step to proving the sustainability of our isobutanol. Field corn, grown with modern technology, like lower tillage cultivation and precision application of fertilizer, not only generates low cost carbohydrate feedstock, but also an enormous amount of protein that we sell into the food chain. Our farmers are accomplishing something important: reducing carbon through agriculture, and producing raw material so we can produce fuels and food,” said Patrick Gruber, Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer. “The game has changed. Agriculture has the tremendous potential to fight the pollution of fossil based fuels, when it is done right.”

ISCC PLUS is a sustainability certification scheme for bio-based applications like chemicals, food and feed products and applications in the bioenergy sector.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next generation “low-carbon” fuel company focused on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. Low-carbon fuels reduce the carbon intensity, or the level of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to standard fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle. The most common low-carbon fuels are renewable fuels. Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels like gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products. In addition to serving the low-carbon fuel markets, through Gevo’s technology, Gevo can also serve markets to produce chemical intermediate products for solvents, plastics, and building block chemicals. Learn more at our website: www.gevo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, statements related to Gevo’s collaboration and activities with the ISCC described in this press release, the attributes of Gevo’s products, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

