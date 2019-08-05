ESI Supply, LLC On Track For Over 20% Growth in 2019

/EIN News/ -- Richland, Miss. , Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2019 has been a major year for ESI Supply, LLC. If things keep on their current course, the Richland-based environmental safety and industrial supply company is expected to reach over 20% growth this year. On top of this, the small business also has plans to open up a second location in Baton Rouge, La.

“The economy has affected the industries in which we work in. There has been a lot of developing work that has all of a sudden broke loose,” said ESI Supply, LLC Business Development Manager Patrick Turner.

ESI Supply, LLC works with a wide range of industries and provides a vast amount of products. This has included safety glasses for dental hygienists, PVC piping for environmental well drillers, and absorbent materials for emergency response companies. With the U.S. economy being in its longest period of growth, the company is witnessing a tide that is bringing up all of their ships.

“We touch over 2 million items here and we’re locally owned and operated,” said Patrick. ESI Supply, LLC’s size and capacity aren’t the only things that make it stand out in the crowd. With this supply company, the customers aren’t coming in and just ordering whatever is on their list. ESI Supply, LLC takes the time to interview their clients in order to figure out exactly what they need. It’s not uncommon for them to be described as the most unique supply company in the southeast region because of what they supply and how they supply it.

For their Baton Rouge office, ESI Supply, LLC intends on bringing the same exact business model to a wider range of clients. In the industrial and environmental safety supply industry, it’s quite common for a business to pass up many smaller customers for a larger client. With their new Baton Rouge office, ESI Supply, LLC seeks to focus on companies that are not receiving the service they deserve. For them, it’s the smaller clients who help build up their loyal base.

ESI Supply, LLC consists of a small, tightly knit team. To keep of up with their growth, there will be several new openings in the company to build upon their already existing staff.

Since 2006, the company has been a provider of industrial and environmental safety products. They also offer safety courses in the areas of first aid/CPR/AED, hazmat, fire extinguishers, forklift/lift operator, and confined space entry (CSE). ESI Supply, LLC is also a verified vendor with US Federal Contractor Registration. Some of their federal clientele has included the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as the National Guard.

For more information contact ESI Supply, LLC, at (601) 993-4910 or www.esisupply.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.