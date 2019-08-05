PJ SOLOMON BOLSTERS INFRASTRUCTURE, POWER & RENEWABLES SECTOR COVERAGE WITH NEW HIRE

Timothy Radcliff joins as Director from BAML

New York, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, continues to expand its Infrastructure, Power & Renewables Advisory Group with the addition of Timothy Radcliff as Director. He will be based in the firm’s New York office.

The addition of Mr. Radcliff represents the group’s fourth senior-level hire over the past three years. Tim Bath, Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, joined in September 2016, followed by Managing Director Jeff Pollard in October 2017. Managing Director James McGinnis joined in June 2018.

Mr. Radcliff joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was responsible for coverage of regulated utilities and developers of renewable and disruptive energy solutions. He most recently served as a Director, advising clients on M&A, IPOs and other capital markets transactions, tax equity investments, structured debt transactions and other financings.

“Over the past few years we have built a team of top-tier bankers covering transportation and logistics, public-private partnerships, power, renewables and utilities,” said Mr. Bath. “The addition of Tim bolsters our strong team and provides additional firepower in the area of renewable energy, a growing market for our practice.”

PJ SOLOMON’s Infrastructure, Power & Renewables Advisory Group provides private equity, pension and infrastructure funds, corporate and municipal clients in this dynamic space with a full suite of strategic and financial advisory services. It provides innovative and value-added guidance on buy and sell-side mergers and acquisitions, project & leveraged financings, private placements and restructurings by drawing upon our deep industry knowledge, strategic expertise and strong sector relationships.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE, a top 10 European and a top 20 global bank. For further information visit PJSOLOMON.com.

