SubioMed™ Enters Design and Development Agreement with Minneapolis-Based Nortech Systems

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubioMed, Inc. (“SubioMed” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the invention and development of biomechanics technology addressing critical elements of gait and balance, today announced that it has entered into a design and development agreement with Minneapolis-based Nortech Systems.



Brian Bowen, Executive Vice President of SubioMed, stated, “SubioMed is very pleased to begin our product design and development process with the signing of a definitive agreement with Nortech Systems of Minneapolis. We are actively commencing work on our initial products with anticipated commercialization and launch in 2020.”

Nortech Systems serves the medical device, aerospace and industrial markets from facilities in the U.S. and Mexico where it provides a full range of design, development and manufacturing services for some of the largest medical device companies in the world as well as many early-stage companies in the medical technology space.

Patrick Kullmann, Chief Executive Officer of SubioMed, stated, “This is a pivotal milestone for the company. We are excited to be entering the commercialization stage of Dr. Barry Butler’s life enhancing inventions. The experienced team of project leaders, mechanical engineers and industrial designers at Nortech Systems perfectly complements our leadership team and technology.”

Physical issues surrounding biomechanics of the lower extremities are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality effecting millions of patients worldwide. SubioMed intends to address this problem by commercializing technology invented by Dr. Barry Butler. Dr. Butler has been in practice 28 years and is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery (ABPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS).



For more information on SubioMed, please visit our website at www.SubioMed.com .



About SubioMed



SubioMed intends to be a pioneer in the invention and development of biomechanics technology addressing gait and balance. Biomechanics is the study of the mechanics of the living body, especially of the forces exerted by muscles and gravity on the skeletal structure.



