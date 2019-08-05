CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering of its Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (“CrossFirst”) announced today that it has launched the initial public offering of its common stock. CrossFirst is offering 5,750,000 shares and the selling stockholders are offering 1,361,589 shares. CrossFirst has also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1,066,738 additional shares. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. CrossFirst has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CFB."



Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Stephens Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. is acting as co-manager of the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York, 10019, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by emailing kbwsyndicatedesk@kbw.com or by calling 1-800-966-1559, or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by calling 1-800-248-8863, or Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, Attn: Syndicate, or by calling 1-800-643-9691.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to CrossFirst's proposed initial public offering. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed securities offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond CrossFirst's control, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in CrossFirst's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CrossFirst undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Matt Needham

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

913-312-6822

matt@crossfirst.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.