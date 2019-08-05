CELEXUS, Inc. UPGRADED to OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celexus, Inc. today announced that effective today, shares of the Company have been approved for and will commence trading on the OTCQB venture marketplace, operated by OTC Markets Group, under the ticker symbol CXUS. The Company also announced its strategy to create greater opportunity for its shareholders and attract new retail and institutional investors by providing transparency via this listing.



“We are extremely pleased to announce our listing to the OTCQB Venture Marketplace," said David Soto, President of Celexus Inc. "Celexus is committed to the high level of financial and corporate disclosure/ transparency that is required for this listing category. We feel that this demonstrates our greater commitment to our shareholders to provide lasting and meaningful value within this marketplace. This, along with the corporate structure established by our team, further demonstrates our dedication to categorization in the public markets. This listing represents our expansion in growing our investor shareholder base, as we believe that trading on the OTCQB will enhance trading liquidity, and continue to increase market exposure and adoption of our business model, thereby enhancing shareholder value.”

The OTCQB is considered by the SEC as an established public market for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, the majority of broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.

Celexus, Inc. President David Soto said, “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made this year. The company’s strategic moves in agritech have caught the attention of key investors, and we’re just getting started.”

Celexus, Inc. is an acquisition, management and holding company for high-trajectory agritech businesses and farming technologies. It is the objective of Celexus, Inc. to control every aspect of the farming industry from seeds to extraction and distribution, eliminating reliance on third parties and ensuring top-quality processes and production.

Starting with the quickly expanding industrial hemp market, Celexus, Inc. has agreed to acquire Phoenix-based farming accelerator HempWave, and is actively vetting new acquisition candidates across the agriculture industry.

Celexus and HempWave

As of February 2019, Celexus, Inc. has agreed to acquire HempWave and operate it as a wholly owned subsidiary. It is anticipated that the acquisition will be finalized in the coming months, upon completion and Certified audits of HempWave.



For more information about HempWave, becoming a HempWave agricultural partner or for insights into cannabidiol or CBD-derived products, please visit www.HempWave.com or email info@HempWave.com.

About HempWave

Formed in 2018, HempWave partners with farmers across the country to grow, cultivate, and harvest commercial-grade hemp plants and seeds to produce medicinal grade cannabidiol (CBD oils) and other hemp byproducts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For additional information regarding such forward-looking statements, see, https://celexus.com/forward-looking-statements.

CONTACT: Investors@celexus.com , info@celexus.com , or visit www.celexus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.