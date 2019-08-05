Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Declared second quarter distribution of $0.85 per limited partner unit; increased by 10.4% percent year-over-year



Second quarter net cash from operations was $24.1 million

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.08x for the second quarter 2019

Acquired 33% Interest in Red River pipeline joint venture acquisition in May 2019

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $24.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $25.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2018. Net cash from operating activities was $24.1 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to $28.0 million in the prior year period. Distributable cash flow was $31.2 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $33.5 million in the prior-year period. Reconciliation of cash from operating activities as reported under U.S. GAAP to distributable cash flow is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

For the second quarter 2019, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $44.8 million compared to $45.4 million in the prior-year period. On a year over year basis, improved performance, primarily from the Paline Pipeline and contribution from the Red River pipeline joint venture acquisition, was offset by a lower west Texas gross margin combined with lower throughputs, primarily at assets supporting Delek US Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE: DK)("Delek US") El Dorado, Arkansas refinery. Lower throughputs at El Dorado reduced gross margin by approximately $0.8 million. Reconciliation of net income attributable to all partners as reported under U.S. GAAP to EBITDA is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "During the second quarter we completed a great transaction through the Red River pipeline joint venture acquisition. This investment contributed to second quarter results and we expect this benefit to increase following the pipeline expansion that should be completed in the first half of 2020. The cash flow generated by Red River should support our coverage and provide flexibility as we continue to explore organic growth opportunities. We were able to utilize availability on our credit facility to finance this transaction. Our strategy is now focused on future organic growth opportunities that should support cash flow coverage and reducing leverage to better position the balance sheet. Simultaneously, our sponsor, Delek US, continues building its midstream portfolio, providing potential longer-term options for Delek Logistics. We were pleased to announce a 10.4% year-over-year increase in our second quarter distribution, and we remain committed to grow our distribution per limited partner unit by at least 10% annually through 2019."

Red River Pipeline Joint Venture

As announced on May 28, 2019, Delek Logistics purchased a 33 percent ownership interest in the Red River pipeline joint venture from Plains Pipeline, L.P. for approximately $128.0 million, which includes an initial payment of $3.5 million for the expansion of the pipeline. This transaction closed effective May 1, 2019 and was financed by borrowings on the Delek Logistics revolving credit facility. The Red River crude oil pipeline is a 16-inch pipeline running from Cushing, Oklahoma to Longview, Texas with a current capacity of 150,000 barrels per day. Currently, the joint venture has access to 60 percent of the capacity from Cushing to Hewitt, Oklahoma and 100 percent of the capacity from Hewitt to Longview. An approximate $51.0 million expansion project to increase the pipeline capacity to 235,000 barrels per day is expected to be completed during the first half of 2020. Delek Logistics will contribute approximately $20.0 million to the joint venture for this expansion. Upon completion of the expansion project, the joint venture will have access to approximately 69 percent of the capacity from Cushing to Hewitt and 100 percent of the capacity from Hewitt to Longview. Delek Logistics' portion of this joint venture is expected to generate approximately $13.5 to $15.5 million of annualized adjusted EBITDA in its first year, and is expected to increase to approximately $20.0 to $25.0 million of annualized adjusted EBITDA following the pipeline expansion in the first half of 2020.

During the second quarter 2019, the Red River joint venture generated $2.3 million of equity income and $0.7 million of cash distributions.

Distribution and Liquidity

On July 24, 2019, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.85 per common limited partner unit for the second quarter, which equates to $3.40 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution is to be paid on August 13, 2019 to unitholders of record on August 5, 2019. This represents a 3.7 percent increase from the first quarter 2019 distribution of $0.82 per common limited partner unit, or $3.28 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 10.4% increase over Delek Logistics’ second quarter 2018 distribution of $0.77 per common limited partner unit, or $3.08 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the second quarter 2019, the total cash distribution declared to all partners, including incentive distribution rights (IDRs), was approximately $28.9 million. Based on the distribution for the second quarter 2019, the distributable cash flow coverage ratio for the second quarter was 1.08x.

As of June 30, 2019, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $840.9 million and cash of $5.4 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $253.3 million. The total leverage ratio, calculated in accordance with the credit facility, for the second quarter 2019 was approximately 4.6x, which is within the current requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio of 5.25x.

Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter 2019 was $155.3 million compared to $166.3 million in the prior-year period. The decrease in revenue is primarily due to lower prices and volumes in the west Texas wholesale business, partially offset by improved performance from the Paline Pipeline. Total operating expenses were $17.3 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $14.9 million in the second quarter 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher outside services and employee expenses. Total contribution margin was $44.2 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to $45.3 million in the second quarter 2018. General and administrative expenses were $5.3 million for the second quarter 2019, compared to $3.7 million in the prior-year period, partially due to employee expenses.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the second quarter 2019 was $24.1 million compared to $22.6 million in the second quarter 2018. This improvement was primarily due to improved performance from the Paline Pipeline, partially offset by lower performance on the Lion Oil Pipeline system due to lower throughput at Delek US' El Dorado, Arkansas refinery. Operating expenses were $12.7 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to $9.9 million in the prior-year period, primarily related to employee expenses.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the second quarter 2019, contribution margin was $20.0 million, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a lower gross margin in west Texas. Operating expenses decreased to $4.6 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $5.0 million in the prior-year period.

In the west Texas wholesale business, average throughput in the second quarter 2019 was 11,404 barrels per day compared to 12,261 barrels per day in the second quarter 2018. The west Texas gross margin per barrel decreased year-over-year to $6.25 per barrel and included approximately $0.3 million, or $0.25 per barrel, from renewable identification numbers (RINs) generated in the quarter. During the second quarter 2018, the west Texas gross margin per barrel was $8.06 per barrel and included $0.8 million from RINs, or $0.71 per barrel.

Average terminalling throughput volume of 156,922 barrels per day during the second quarter 2019 decreased on a year-over-year basis from 162,383 barrels per day in the second quarter 2018. During the second quarter 2019, average volume under the East Texas marketing agreement with Delek US was 71,123 barrels per day compared to 79,330 barrels per day during the second quarter 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available through November 5, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056, passcode 7186747. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US’ (NYSE: DK) second quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time and review Delek US’ earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as “possible,” “believe,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predict,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “will,” “if,” “expect” or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; the results of our investments in joint ventures; the ability of the Red River joint venture to complete the expansion to increase the Red River pipeline capacity; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory, expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 10% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.





Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-U.S. GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;





the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;





Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and





the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.









Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,440 $ 4,522 Accounts receivable 26,852 21,586 Inventory 4,682 5,491 Other current assets 467 969 Total current assets 37,441 32,568 Property, plant and equipment: Property, plant and equipment 454,581 452,746 Less: accumulated depreciation (153,036 ) (140,184 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 301,545 312,562 Equity method investments 241,597 104,770 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,793 — Goodwill 12,203 12,203 Marketing Contract Intangible, net 134,605 138,210 Other non-current assets 23,126 24,280 Total assets $ 769,310 $ 624,593 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,214 $ 14,226 Accounts payable to related parties 9,636 7,833 Excise and other taxes payable 4,238 4,069 Pipeline release liabilities 2,888 4,419 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,572 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,622 5,958 Total current liabilities 35,170 36,505 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 840,920 700,430 Asset retirement obligations 5,389 5,191 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 14,220 — Other non-current liabilities 17,911 17,290 Total non-current liabilities 878,440 722,911 Total liabilities 913,610 759,416 Deficit: Common unitholders - public; 9,123,239 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 (9,109,807 at December 31, 2018) 167,254 171,023 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 15,294,046 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 (15,294,046 at December 31, 2018) (305,827 ) (299,360 ) General partner - 498,312 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 (498,038 at December 31, 2018) (5,727 ) (6,486 ) Total deficit (144,300 ) (134,823 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 769,310 $ 624,593









Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 (1) Net revenues: Affiliate $ 61,918 $ 53,080 $ 124,883 $ 114,724 Third-party 93,424 113,200 182,942 219,477 Net revenues 155,342 166,280 307,825 334,201 Cost of Sales: Cost of materials and other 93,854 106,016 190,119 225,048 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 16,521 14,114 31,828 26,012 Depreciation and amortization 6,188 6,571 12,312 12,035 Total cost of sales 116,563 126,701 234,259 263,095 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 806 803 1,557 1,482 General and administrative expenses 5,293 3,747 9,766 6,722 Depreciation and amortization 451 448 901 984 Loss on asset disposals (27 ) (129 ) (25 ) (69 ) Total operating costs and expenses 123,086 131,570 246,458 272,214 Operating income 32,256 34,710 61,367 61,987 Interest expense, net 11,354 10,926 22,655 18,988 (Income) loss from equity method investments (4,515 ) (1,899 ) (6,466 ) (2,757 ) Other expense (income), net 461 — 461 — Total non-operating expenses, net 7,300 9,027 16,650 16,231 Income before income tax expense 24,956 25,683 44,717 45,756 Income tax expense 71 101 136 179 Net income attributable to partners $ 24,885 $ 25,582 $ 44,581 $ 45,577 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 24,885 $ 25,582 $ 44,581 $ 45,577 Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights 8,079 6,212 15,348 11,842 Limited partners' interest in net income $ 16,806 $ 19,370 $ 29,233 $ 33,735 Net income per limited partner unit: Common units - (basic) $ 0.69 $ 0.79 $ 1.20 $ 1.38 Common units - (diluted) $ 0.69 $ 0.79 $ 1.20 $ 1.38 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding: Common units - basic 24,409,359 24,386,031 24,408,270 24,384,341 Common units - diluted 24,414,343 24,394,103 24,414,077 24,391,760 Cash distribution per limited partner unit $ 0.850 $ 0.770 $ 1.670 $ 1.520





(1) Certain changes to presentation of the prior period statements of income have been made in order to conform to the current period presentation, primarily relating to the addition of a subtotal entitled 'cost of sales' which includes all costs directly attributable to the generation of the related revenue, as defined by GAAP, and the retitling of what was previously referred to as 'cost of goods sold' to 'cost of materials and other'. Operating expenses and depreciation and amortization related to the wholesale business are excluded from cost of sales because they primarily relate to costs associated with selling the products.









Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 44,581 $ 45,577 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,213 13,019 Non-cash lease expense 1,409 — Amortization of customer contract intangible assets 3,605 2,404 Amortization of deferred revenue (803 ) (723 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,480 1,334 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 198 175 Deferred income taxes (3 ) — Income from equity method investments (6,466 ) (2,757 ) Dividends from equity method investments 3,833 2,302 Loss on asset disposals (25 ) (69 ) Unit-based compensation expense 290 302 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,266 ) 1,132 Inventories and other current assets 1,311 8,226 Accounts payable and other current liabilities (8,928 ) (9,123 ) Accounts receivable/payable to related parties 1,803 (8,446 ) Non-current assets and liabilities, net 95 (1,710 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (10,985 ) (9,921 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 50,327 51,643 Cash flows from investing activities Asset acquisitions, net of assumed asset retirement obligation liabilities — (72,376 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,437 ) (5,949 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 75 356 Purchases of intangible assets — (144,219 ) Distributions from equity method investments 804 660 Equity method investment contributions (134,998 ) (172 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (136,556 ) (221,700 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of additional units to maintain 2% General Partner interest 8 13 Distributions to general partner (14,603 ) (10,810 ) Distributions to common unitholders - public (14,825 ) (13,463 ) Distributions to common unitholders - Delek Holdings (24,929 ) (22,558 ) Distributions to Delek Holdings unitholders and general partner related to Big Spring Logistic Assets Acquisition

— (98,798 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 364,300 517,000 Payments of revolving credit facility (224,300 ) (203,000 ) Deferred financing costs paid — (525 ) Reimbursement of capital expenditures by Delek Holdings 1,496 2,700 Net cash provided by financing activities 87,147 170,559 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 918 502 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 4,522 4,675 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 5,440 $ 5,177 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 21,068 $ 17,890 Income taxes $ 141 $ 2 Non-cash investing activities: Decrease in accrued capital expenditures $ (191 ) $ (1,529 ) Non-cash financing activities: Non-cash lease liability arising from recognition of right of use assets upon adoption of ASU 2016-02 $ 20,202 $ —









Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 24,885 $ 25,582 $ 44,581 $ 45,577 Add: Income tax expense 71 101 136 179 Depreciation and amortization 6,639 7,019 13,213 13,019 Amortization of customer contract intangible assets 1,802 1,803 3,605 2,404 Interest expense, net 11,354 10,926 22,655 18,988 EBITDA $ 44,751 $ 45,431 $ 84,190 $ 80,167 Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,123 $ 27,987 $ 50,327 $ 51,643 Changes in assets and liabilities 7,816 6,215 10,985 9,921 Non-cash lease expense (393 ) $ — Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities — — 804 660 Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures (963 ) (1,017 ) (1,781 ) (1,341 ) Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 670 314 1,384 705 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (99 ) (97 ) (198 ) (175 ) Deferred income taxes 3 — 3 — Loss on asset disposals 27 129 25 69 Distributable Cash Flow $ 31,184 $ 33,531 $ 61,549 $ 61,482

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP 2019 2018 2019 2018 Limited partners' distribution on common units $ 20,755 18,784 $ 40,769 $ 37,071 General partner's distributions 423 383 831 756 General partner's incentive distribution rights 7,736 5,817 14,752 11,154 Total distributions to be paid $ 28,914 $ 24,984 $ 56,352 $ 48,981 Distributable cash flow $ 31,184 $ 33,531 $ 61,549 61,482 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.08x 1.34x 1.09x 1.26x





(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Pipelines and Transportation Net revenues: Affiliate $ 36,731 $ 34,030 $ 73,390 $ 63,492 Third party 7,477 3,714 11,451 7,965 Total pipelines and transportation 44,208 37,744 84,841 71,457 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 7,357 5,195 12,924 9,636 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 12,728 9,933 23,562 19,555 Segment contribution margin $ 24,123 $ 22,616 $ 48,355 $ 42,266 Total Assets $ 525,070 $ 439,311 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Net revenues: Affiliates (1) $ 25,187 $ 19,050 $ 51,493 $ 51,232 Third party 85,947 109,486 171,491 211,512 Total wholesale marketing and terminalling 111,134 128,536 222,984 262,744 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 86,497 100,821 177,195 215,412 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 4,599 4,984 9,823 7,939 Segment contribution margin $ 20,038 $ 22,731 $ 35,966 $ 39,393 Total Assets $ 244,240 $ 211,038 Consolidated Net revenues: Affiliates $ 61,918 $ 53,080 $ 124,883 $ 114,724 Third party 93,424 113,200 182,942 219,477 Total consolidated 155,342 166,280 307,825 334,201 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 93,854 106,016 190,119 225,048 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 17,327 14,917 33,385 27,494 Contribution margin 44,161 45,347 84,321 81,659 General and administrative expenses 5,293 3,747 9,766 6,722 Depreciation and amortization 6,639 7,019 13,213 13,019 Loss (gain) on asset disposals (27 ) (129 ) (25 ) (69 ) Operating income $ 32,256 $ 34,710 $ 61,367 $ 61,987 Total Assets $ 769,310 $ 650,349





(1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the marketing contract intangible we acquired in connection with the Big Spring acquisition.





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Pipelines and Transportation 2019 2018 2019 2018 Maintenance capital spending $ 818 $ 540 $ 1,228 $ 1,057 Discretionary capital spending — 286 14 1,177 Segment capital spending $ 818 $ 826 $ 1,242 $ 2,234 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Maintenance capital spending $ 302 $ 436 409 $ 574 Discretionary capital spending 222 990 595 1,641 Segment capital spending $ 524 $ 1,426 $ 1,004 $ 2,215 Consolidated Maintenance capital spending $ 1,120 $ 976 $ 1,637 $ 1,631 Discretionary capital spending 222 1,276 609 2,818 Total capital spending $ 1,342 $ 2,252 $ 2,246 $ 4,449

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Pipelines and Transportation Segment: Throughputs (average bpd) Lion Pipeline System: Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 37,625 56,088 33,179 55,412 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 29,893 48,013 26,511 48,879 SALA Gathering System 17,777 16,738 17,390 16,705 East Texas Crude Logistics System 19,550 16,902 18,835 17,478 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment: East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (1) 71,123 79,330 69,857 76,304 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) (2)

82,964 80,536 85,339 79,165 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 11,404 12,261 12,418 14,091 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 6.25 $ 8.06 $ 4.84 $ 6.43 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3) 156,922 162,383 154,643 154,917





(1) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (2) Throughputs for the six months ended June 30, 2018 are for the 122 days we marketed certain finished products produced at or sold from the Big Spring Refinery following the execution of the Big Spring Marketing Agreement, effective March 31, 2018. (3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, our El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and our Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals. Throughputs for the Big Spring terminal for six months ended June 30, 2018 are for the 122 days we operated the terminal following its acquisition effective March 1, 2018. Barrels per day are calculated for only the days we operated each terminal. Total throughput for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 was 26.0 million barrels, which averaged 143,593 bpd for the period.





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Forecasted Incremental Annualized Net Income to Forecasted Incremental Annualized Adjusted EBITDA for the Red River Pipeline Joint Venture ($ in millions) Pre-Expansion Range (closing to est. Expansion completion) Post-Expansion Range (12 months following Expansion) Forecasted Incremental Annualized Net Income $ 5.6 $ 7.6 $ 10.1 $ 15.1 Add Forecasted Incremental Amounts for: Interest Expense, net 6.6 6.6 7.6 7.6 Depreciation and amortization — — — — Forecasted Incremental EBITDA $ 12.2 $ 14.2 $ 17.7 $ 22.7 Adjustments: Add Forecasted incremental distributions from operations of non-controlled entities in excess of earnings $ 1.3 $ 1.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 Forecasted Incremental Annualized Adjusted EBITDA $ 13.5 $ 15.5 $ 20.0 $ 25.0







Investor / Media Relations Contact:

Blake Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1312

Keith Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations, 615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky, Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications, 615-435-1407



