African Polo Extravaganza strikes again in London

Europe’s foremost African polo event graced London for the second time today at the prestigious Ham Polo Club, hosting a glamorous crowd of polo aficionados and those celebrating the style and joie de vivre of African culture.

A sea of well heeled guests, mostly head to toe in African inspired finery, proudly strutted one of the oldest polo clubs in the United Kingdom, to the soundtrack of Afrobeats and Fela Kuti, as Lux Afrique (LuxAfriquePolo.com) firmly marked its territory as the go-to annual African polo day.

Being so much more than a sporting event, but a celebration of African refinement and sense of occasion, the Lux Afrique Polo Day (LuxAfriquePolo.com) offered a myriad of attractions, all adding to the glamour and fun of the day. Fine dining of exquisite African cuisine was provided to guests courtesy of Waakye Leaf. The event also featured a shopping lounge in which deluxe brands, Backes & Strauss, Montegrappa and Yoko London, showcased their finest products.

The Polo itself was a thrilling affair with two opposing teams with similar handicaps battling it out in front of a captivated crowd, who paused their mingling and revelry to enjoy the spectacle.

The match was opened by Lux Afrique founder Alexander Amosu alongside the Director of The Sofa and Chair Company.

Team Africa was narrowly defeated by Team Rudo – aka The Rest of the World – 4/3. The honour of ‘Most Valued Player’ was awarded to British born Louise Brown, who plays polo both in the UK and Argentina, while the title of ‘Best Playing Pony’ was awarded to Illuminado.

After the match closing, and the prize giving – which of course involved the traditional spraying of champagne – the crowd voted on the pick for ‘Best Dressed’ at the event. While the competition was stiff, given the abundance of fashionably dressed attendees, a ‘best dressed man’ and a ‘best dressed woman’ were selected.

With the match game and set, the guests proceeded to enjoy themselves in true African spirit, as they danced the rest of the afternoon away to the live band, fronted by Nigerian legend Dele Sosimi.

The Lux Afrique Polo Day was fortunate to have exceptional partners, that included Remy Martin, Corinthia London, Artisan du Chocolat, FIJI Water and the esteemed Val de Vie Events. Media Partners also included BET, Channels TV, Beat FM, Polo Lifestyle and Magazine and Elite Living Africa, and The Outside Organisation.

Lux Afrique used the occasion to shine a spotlight on a worthy charitable cause - Malaika – an initiative to bring education, water and health to the poorest communities in the Congo. In 2011 Malaika opened a school in the DRC, which today provides an education to over 300 girls. The charity was set up by Congolese model and humanitarian Noëlla Coursaris Musunka who seeks to help communities “escape the gender inequality, poverty, and lack of education that currently restricts their choices”. Attendees werew encouraged to donate generously to Malaika on the day, and thereafter

Lux Afrique is a lifestyle and concierge company catering to UHNW across Africa, as well as a luxury multimedia platform for marketing and promoting luxury brands, targeting an audience on the African continent. It introduces luxury-focused brands to the high net- worth consumer markets growing throughout Africa, through a numbers of means, including high profile events, such at the Lux Afrique Annual Polo Day.

Link for images: https://we.tl/t-511tmRAdae

Link for further images: http://bit.ly/2GM3LFI

