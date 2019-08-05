Zambia - Rugby: Shaping the future, one child at a time

The Bhubesi Pride Foundation volunteers are in Kabwe, Zambia to continue conducting their youth rugby developmental work in selected Schools and Communities.

The Foundation which has been touring the former BrokenHill mining town since 2016 has so far introduced the game to more than 800 girls and boys aged between 09 to 15 years.

This leg of the tour has in the entourage brought with it (among others) former England Rugby and English & Irish Lions player Geoff Parling. Geoff is currently Assistant Coach for the Super Rugby Team MELBOURNE REBELS.

Local Organizer Tom Chaloba has reviewed that the tourists will look to impact as much rugby knowledge as possible in the schools, communities and clubs in both Kabwe and Lusaka.

"We are looking at working with about 250 girls and boys during the week before having a tournament on Friday 09th August, 2019 at a venue to be announced within Kabwe, thereafter, we travel to Lusaka to conduct a training session with some kids and do a Coaching Seminar with selected Coaches based in the mother city", Chaloba concluded.

Media Contact: Tom Chaloba Communications Manager Zambia Rugby Union

Rugby@APO-opa.org



