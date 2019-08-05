Angola urges UN SC to strengthen child protection

New York, ANGOLA, August 5 - Angola urged the UN Security Council on Friday in New York to reinforce the action to protect children affected by armed conflict and to recognize the "valuable" contribution of the regional and sub regional organizations and initiatives in this domain.,

The appeal was made by the Angolan Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira, during her speech in the open debate of the Security Council on “Children in Armed Conflict”, promoted by Poland, which holds the rotating presidency of this organ.

The diplomat considered “excellent” the work that had been done to solve the problem, with effective cooperation between the UN, states and non-state actors, but said that the parties to the conflict and the international community should do more to protect children and young people affected by armed conflict.

