Press Release Regarding the Developments in Sudan

We are pleased that the Constitutional Declaration, which draws the framework of the transitional period and will pave the way for bringing stability to friendly Sudan, has been signed today by the representatives of the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

In the next phase, we hope that an inclusive civil government, which will meet the demands of the people will be established and stability will be reached in friendly Sudan as soon as possible.



