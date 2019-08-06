Hackers Congress Paralelni Polis 2019: Last Call for Speakers

The Hackers Congress in Prague Oct 4th-6th 2019

The renowned event is back with the theme – OPT OUT – covering how to fix a broken system, escape censorship and attain freedom with the help of technology.

The Hackers Congress Paralelni Polis is a well-loved, annual, European event that covers the intersection of technology, art and freedom activism, and is held in its own stunning venue.” — Tomáš Kolman, HCPP lead coordinator

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, August 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The deadline for speaker applications for the 6th Hackers Congress Paralelni Polis (#hccp19) is coming to a close on August 15, 2019. Event organisers are reaching out to the global community with a final call for participation #hccp19 is a shockingly beautiful Prague-based event which this year explores the binding constraints of global political and economic systems, with speakers offering insights into technologies, such as digital currencies and blockchain, and alternative social and business constructs that can help humanity opt-out, flourish and regain its senses.Tomáš Kolman, HCPP lead coordinator, says: “Opting-out of any system starts with understanding how things really work. Traditionally, our speakers have been cypherpunks, digital privacy extremists, cryptocurrency experts and freedom fighters. This year we have added economists, sociologists, geologists and artists to challenge the conventional mindset about what freedom really is and how to achieve it.”This year’s confirmed speakers include: esteemed Bitcoin develop Peter Todd; CEO of Elixxir and cryptography pioneer David Chaum; and cryptoanarchists and cypherpunks – Smuggler and Frank Braun.Tickets for the congress have always been sold out early, and this year is no exception, with only a few remaining. As has been traditional, the very last remaining ticket will be sold for one bitcoin.The Hackers Congress 2019 will be held in Prague in Paralelni Polis (Dělnická 43) and La Fabrika (Komunardů 1001/30).The congress program starts on Friday, 4th October at 13:00 and ends on Sunday, 6th October at 18:00. The venue opens at 9:00 each day. The official language is English.For more information or to buy tickets visit: https://opt-out.hcpp.cz/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/paralelni_polis The Hackers Congress is organized by Paralelni Polis, a non-profit with its own large space in central Prague, where a global community of cryptocurrency experts, early blockchain adopters, representatives of the freedom movement, as well as artists, hackers and crypto anarchists come together to share technology and ideas to fight censorship and build a free, decentralized and unconstrained society. https://www.paralelnipolis.cz/o-nas/en/



