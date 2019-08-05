U.S. Expands Support for Water Services in Assiut

A new service and training center for water and sanitation services that has been established in Assiut with funding support from the United States will provide services for more than 650,000 households. The center was inaugurated on August 1 by representatives from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Assiut Potable Water and Sanitation Company, and Egypt’s Holding Company for Water and Wastewater.

The Assiut Potable Water and Sanitation Company manages a comprehensive training plan to increase capacity and knowledge of staff, and improve best-practices in managerial, financial, commercial, operational and technical sectors. Trainings are vital for sustainable performance of the company’s day-to-day operations. The new training center will provide a state of the art venue for these trainings, allowing the staff to better meet the water and sanitation needs of hundreds of thousands of Egyptians.

At the August 1 inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the Egypt National Holding Company for Water & Wastewater Mamdouh Raslan said, “This was a great day to be in Assiut with USAID as we celebrate 10 years of partnership. I am a strong witness to the support we have with USAID.” Raslan continued, “I am very proud that the Assiut Water and Wastewater Company was able to establish this kind of facility that will help to increase the capacity of our staff.”

“Since 2009, USAID’s partnership with Assiut has helped over 370,000 residents have access to potable water and sanitation,” said Sherry F. Carlin, USAID Mission Director. “The facilities we are inaugurating today will improve the level of service provided in Assiut where the Water Company supports over 650,000 household connections.”

USAID partners with Egypt’s Holding Company for Water and Wastewater and its subsidiaries to construct or upgrade water and wastewater facilities in underserved cities and rural areas using low-maintenance technologies and local contractors. Additionally, USAID helps to improve operations and management of the Holding Company and its subsidiaries to enable better service delivery.

USAID has invested more than $3.5 billion since 1979 to construct or upgrade water and wastewater facilities that have improved the health and living conditions of more than 25 million Egyptians. This is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978.



